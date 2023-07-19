Submit Release
Carper, Capito, McMorris Rodgers, Pallone Lead Bipartisan, Bicameral Effort Urging NRC to Establish Useable Advanced Nuclear Reactor Licensing Framework

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Tom Carper (D-Del.) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Chair and Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, along with Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.-05) and Frank Pallone, Jr. (D-N.J.-06), Chair and Ranking Member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, today led 20 senators and 44 House members in a letter to members of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) urging the commissioners to carefully review and modify, as necessary, the draft licensing framework for advanced nuclear reactor technologies to establish regulations that would enable the deployment of advanced reactors.

“We all agree that a successful Part 53 regulatory framework should reflect congressional intent and be used to license the next generation of nuclear reactors,” the members wrote. “In order to be effective, we urge the Commission to work to address any outstanding issues prior to issuance of a final rule. Your review and modifications of the proposed rule will determine if that success is achieved.”

The full text of the letter is available here.

