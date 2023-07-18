Office of the Governor – News Release – Administrative Leave for Severe Weather Issued for Hawaiʻi County

COUNTY OF HAWAI‘I ̶ In partnership and coordination with the County of Hawaiʻi, state offices in the County of Hawaiʻi will be closed on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 due to expected severe weather conditions. This will allow for employees to take precautions and safety actions as they prepare for and respond to the effects of Tropical Storm Calvin, which is expected to impact the state beginning this evening.

Non-essential employees affected by the closing of those offices should not report to work and shall be granted Administrative Leave, EXCEPT for:

Departmental Disaster/Emergency Coordinators,

Disaster Response Workers, and

Employees whose work involves continuing crucial operations/services, such as hospital workers, correctional workers, etc.

Employees who fall into one of the above categories are required to report to work to ensure essential operations continue throughout the County of Hawai‘i.

In anticipation of Tropical Storm Calvin, Governor Green has signed an Emergency Proclamation to make resources available to address potential storm impacts.

# # #

Media Contacts:

Erika Engle

Press Secretary

Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i

Office: (808) 586-0120

Email: [email protected]

Makana McClellan

Director of Communications

Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi

Cell: (808) 265-0083

Email: [email protected]