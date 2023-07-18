Third Circuit (Hawaiʻi island) Courts Will Be Closed on Wednesday

HONOLULU – Due to the anticipated severe weather effects of Tropical Storm Calvin, all Third Circuit (Hawaiʻi island) courts and Judiciary facilities will be closed on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. We expect to reopen on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald has ordered that the time for filing items due on July 19, 2023 is extended to July 20, 2023. He further ordered that hearings or trials canceled due to the closure of the courts shall be rescheduled to the next available date with due regard for any statutory mandates.