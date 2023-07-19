President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Increases Federal Cost Share for Vermont

WASHINGTON -- FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell announced today that President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. made additional disaster assistance available to the state of Vermont to supplement state, local and tribal recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe flooding beginning on July 7, 2023, and continuing.

The President authorized the federal cost-share for emergency protective measures to be increased from 75% to 100% for a 30-day period of the state’s choosing within the first 120 days from the start of the incident period. The major disaster declaration made funding available for individual assistance, public assistance, the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program and other needs assistance for total eligible costs.