Wood County Man Sentenced for Child Sexual Assault First Reported in Connection with Clergy and Faith Leader Initiative

MADISON, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul and Waushara County District Attorney Matthew Leusink today announced that Remington Jon Nystrom, age 33, has been sentenced to seven years of initial confinement and ten years of extended supervision after pleading no contest to Second Degree Sexual Assault of a Child for an incident that occurred in 2009.

This case stems from a report made to the Attorney General’s Clergy and Faith Leader initiative. As part of the plea agreement, Nystrom agreed that the criminal complaint, which described the defendant touching the genitals of a 10-year-old victim while the defendant was a camp counselor at a Mount Morris camp in Waushara, Wisconsin, is what happened. The victim in this case had not reported the assault to either church or legal authorities prior to reporting to the AG’s website for clergy and faith leader abuse.

“Thank you to the courageous survivor who came forward and reported this crime, and thank you to everyone in the criminal justice system who worked to get justice in this case,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “We encourage anyone with information about clergy and faith leader abuse to make a report to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.”

“I would like to thank the victim in this matter for having the courage to report what happened to him in 2009. Today’s sentence was an acknowledgement of the serious nature of what the defendant did,” said Waushara County District Attorney Matthew Leusink. “I hope ultimately that this case will give other victims the courage to report and will give them the assurance that their reports will be dealt with appropriately.”

Survivors of clergy or faith leader abuse, their friends and family, or anyone who has information about how a religious organization has responded to reported abuse are encouraged to report that information to DOJ either online at SupportSurvivors.widoj.gov or by calling 1-877-222-2620.

This case was the result of an investigation by the Waushara County Sheriff’s Department. Victim services were provided by the Waushara County District Attorney’s Office. The case was prosecuted by Waushara County District Attorney Matthew Leusink. The criminal complaint is available on request.