MDC's Shoal Creek Center plans virtual and in-person snake programs on July 27

JOPLIN, Mo. – Snakes are among Missouri’s most misunderstood animals. That’s unfortunate because underneath a snake’s frightful reputation is an animal that performs valuable pest-control services for humans and, with the exception of a few venomous species, is relatively harmless.

People can learn more about snakes on July 27 at virtual and in-person programs put on by the staff of the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center. The virtual program, called “Snakes of Missouri Webinar” is from 11 a.m. to noon. People interested in this program can register at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/193126

The in-person program will be 2-3 p.m. People can register for this program at: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/193127

At both programs, MDC staff will discuss the characteristics of the snake species found in Missouri and the benefits these reptiles provide. They will also discuss how to identify venomous from non-venomous snakes.

Though these programs are free, registration is required. (For the virtual program, people must register so a program link can be sent to them.) Register for either program through the links provided above.

MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center is located at 201 Riviera Drive in Joplin. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at the Shoal Creek Center and other nearby MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the Shoal Creek Center can call 417-629-3434.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.