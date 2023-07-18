Submit Release
Minister Agio and representatives of the East Timor Trading group discuss difficulties in the private sector

Fri. 14 of July of 2023, 16:38h
On July 14th 2023, the Minister of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Agio Pereira, held a meeting with representatives of the East Timor Trading (ETT) group to discuss concerns felt by the private sector regarding the significant increase in taxes in recent years.

During the meeting, the ETT group representatives highlighted the challenges faced due to this increase, which impact not only East Timor Trading but also the entire private sector and the general population.

In response, the Minister presented the general outlines of the Program of the IX Government, with a focus on the development of the national private sector and the improvement of the business environment. Furthermore, the Minister assured that the reversal of the drastic tax increase approved by the previous government is a priority of the IX Government.

 

