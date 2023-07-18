Senior Islanders of the Year nominations now open

CANADA, July 18 - Nominations are open for the 2023 Senior Islanders of the Year awards.

Seniors can be recognized for their contributions in various areas, including volunteerism, fundraising, community participation, fitness and recreation, education and research, and other activities.

"PEI seniors play a vital role in our Island communities. Celebrating the contributions of seniors helps to promote positive images of aging and recognizes continued leadership of those 65 and over.” - Social Development and Seniors Minister Barb Ramsay

To be eligible for an award, nominees must be:

a current resident of Prince Edward Island;

65 years of age or older; and

willing to be nominated.

The deadline for nominations for the 2023 PEI Senior Islander of the Year Award is August 15. They will be reviewed by members of the Prince Edward Island Seniors' Secretariat.

Nominators must include detailed reasons for the nomination and a minimum of two letters of support (other than the nominator).

Media contact:

Rebecca Gass

Department of Social Development and Seniors

rjgass@gov.pe.ca