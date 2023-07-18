Governor Lujan Grisham announces funding for warrant enforcement – $10 million in funding is ready for allocation to district attorneys

SANTA FE – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Tuesday that $10 million in funding was ready to be allocated to district attorney’s offices across New Mexico.

The funding will help clear the backlog of around 5,000 outstanding felony warrants in the state.

“If you’re abusing the pretrial system in New Mexico: Your time is up,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “Violent offenders and people who repeatedly violate their parole should not be able to stay in our communities freely. By giving this funding to district attorneys for the first time, we’re expecting to see more cases being prosecuted. But we still need more tools – we must pass reforms to our pretrial detention process that balance the rights of the accused and the rights of the public in the 2024 session.”

“Just like with our pretrial detention motions, this money for warrants will help us get violent individuals off the streets,” said Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman.

“The District Attorneys are excited to collaborate with our law enforcement agencies in maximizing the warrant roundup appropriations,” said Marcus J. Montoya, New Mexico District Attorney Association President. “Together we will identify the highest priorities to best ensure accountability and public safety. We thank Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and the Legislature for making this a possibility.”

Half of the funding will go to the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s office, then $1 million will be allocated to the district attorneys’ offices for each of the three next largest judicial districts, the 1st Judicial District, the 3rd Judicial District, and the 13th Judicial District. Then $2 million will be distributed between the district attorneys’ offices in the remaining nine judicial districts on a per capita basis.

Right now, the state requires prosecutors present evidence proving a defendant is too dangerous to be released before the trial. Since the beginning of her administration, Gov. Lujan Grisham has called for comprehensive reforms to the pretrial detention process in the state and plans to call, once again, for reforms in the upcoming session.