Maryland State Police Arrest Man In Connection With Reported Assault In Carroll County

July 18, 2023

(TANEYTOWN, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested a Carroll County man in connection with a reported assault involving a firearm in Taneytown yesterday.

The accused is identified as Timothy Davis, 38, of Taneytown. Davis is charged with first and second-degree assault, disorderly conduct, firearm use, and reckless endangerment. He was taken into police custody at his residence in Taneytown and later transported to the Carroll County Detention Center for an appearance before the District Court Commissioner.

On Sunday, July 16, officers from the Taneytown Police Department requested assistance from investigators from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division West. Shortly after 5 p.m. on Sunday, police were advised two customers were in line in a convenience store located in the unit block of Grand Drive in Taneytown. The customers were allegedly taking photographs of themselves when another customer, later identified as Davis, became angry.

Police were told Davis and the two customers exited the store when a confrontation ensued. Davis brandished a firearm from his waistband and pointed the gun at both of the customers. No injuries were reported at the scene.

Yesterday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division West, officers of the Taneytown Police Department, and troopers of the Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack executed a search warrant at Davis’ residence with assistance provided by the Maryland State Police Special Tactical Assault Team Element (S.T.A.T.E. Team). A firearm was recovered at the time of Davis’ arrest.

Maryland State Police from the Criminal Enforcement Division West are leading the active investigation.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov