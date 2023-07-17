Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,756 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,749 in the last 365 days.

ACHI President Discusses New Health-Related Arkansas Laws Going Into Effect Soon

In his latest column for the Healthcare Journal of Arkansas, ACHI President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson discusses new health-related laws going into effect in Arkansas at the end of July, including measures to address maternal and infant health challenges, food insecurity, and mental health issues.

For more on this topic, listen to a recent episode of our podcast, “Wonks at Work,” featuring guest Michelle Kitchens, ACHI’s director of governmental affairs and community outreach.

You just read:

ACHI President Discusses New Health-Related Arkansas Laws Going Into Effect Soon

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more