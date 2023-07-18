Milton Hydro Distribution Inc. Celebrates Remarkable Milestone of 500,000 Hours Worked Without a Lost Time Incident

/EIN News/ -- MILTON, Ontario, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milton Hydro Distribution Inc. (Milton Hydro) is proud to announce a significant achievement in workplace safety. The company has successfully completed an extraordinary milestone of 500,000 hours worked without a lost-time incident. The achievement underscores the company's continuing pursuit of operational excellence and unwavering focus on employee safety.



To mark the occasion, Enzo Garritano, the President and CEO of Infrastructure, Health, and Safety Association (IHSA) presented the IHSA Recognition of Performance Achievement Milestone award to Troy Hare, President and CEO of Milton Hydro at the utility’s head office on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Established in 2018, the IHSA’s award program encourages and supports companies as they prioritize safety and recognizes member firms that have achieved a specific number of work hours (based on their firm size) without a lost-time injury. Milton Hydro went above and beyond the target established for a company of their size – 250,000 for a company of less than 100 full-time employees, and doubled that target to achieve 500,000 hours worked without a lost-time incident

“This award represents six years of dedicated focus on robust safety programs, including comprehensive training initiatives, regular safety inspections, proactive hazard identification, and mitigation measures,” said Hare. “By prioritizing safety, we are fostering a culture of accountability, where each employee understands their responsibility in ensuring a safe working environment. I’d like to thank our amazing team for all of their efforts in meeting this exceptional goal, making us an industry leader not only in energy solutions but also in workplace safety.” Mr. Garritano shared his congratulations and encouraged those on hand to keep striving for safety excellence and the continual improvement of Milton Hydro’s safety culture.

"We are incredibly proud to reach this significant milestone of 500,000 hours worked without a lost time incident," said Brian Ross, Health and Safety Manager with Milton Hydro. "At Milton Hydro, we firmly believe that every employee deserves to return home safely to their loved ones at the end of each workday. This achievement reflects the commitment and diligence of our employees in adhering to our safety protocols and their dedication to maintaining a safe workplace."

Milton Hydro remains committed to sustaining this noteworthy safety record and continuously improving its safety practices. The company will continue to invest in cutting-edge technologies, enhanced training programs, and ongoing safety awareness campaigns.

About Milton Hydro:

Milton Hydro is a local distribution company responsible for distributing electricity to 42,000 business and residential customers within the Town of Milton. Milton Hydro is a wholly owned subsidiary of Milton Hydro Holdings Inc., owned by the Town of Milton.

Milton Hydro has been providing safe, reliable, and affordable electricity service for nearly a century and is actively improving reliability and elevating outage communications to keep customers safe and informed for generations to come.

