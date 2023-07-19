Submit Release
Border Patrol Agents provide vital medical response at vehicle accident

ROMA, Texas – On July 16, Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol Agents encountered a vehicle accident and provided immediate medical assistance to an injured motorist and passenger near Roma, Texas.

The agents approached the vehicle, found the driver and passenger injured from the collision and provided first aid medical treatment pending arrival of local emergency services.  Agents, along with Roma Fire Department and Starr County EMS stabilized both civilians with cervical collars.  The civilians were safely transferred from the vehicle to a back board for transport to a more advanced medical facility.

“Our Border Patrol Agents never know what they will encounter out in the field.  I'm extremely proud of our agents who immediately rendered aid in this emergency and prevented further injury,” said Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez.

