Inventory Management Training for Ecommerce Sellers | Inventory Boss Publishes New Video - Economic Order Quantity | EOQ

The EOQ Formula is easy to calculate in Excel The EOQ - Scary to look at... Easy to use.

Epilon, LLC Announces a New Video - Economic Order Quantity | The EOQ (basic). This is the latest video in their YouTube training series for ecommerce sellers.

Understanding the economic order quantity is crucial for ecommerce sellers who want to maximize their profits.” — Michael Weir, ESQ., CPIM, Founder of Inventory Boss

COEUR D ALENE, ID, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Epilon, LLC announces the release of a new training video on Economic Order Quantity (EOQ) by Michael Weir, Founder of Inventory Boss. The video is part of an educational series that aims to educate ecommerce sellers on inventory management. This new video highlights the importance of using the EOQ to help balance order costs and storage fees for optimal profitability and efficient inventory management.

Epilon, LLC, a leading provider of inventory management solutions for ecommerce sellers, is excited to unveil the latest addition to its Inventory Boss training series: an in-depth video on Economic Order Quantity (EOQ). The video, the first of a three-video mini-series on the EOQ, hosted by industry expert Michael Weir, is now available on the Inventory Boss YouTube channel, offering valuable insights and practical guidance for ecommerce sellers seeking to optimize their inventory management strategies.

The EOQ video is one of a three part miniseries on the Economic Order Quantity in the Inventory Boss training program, a comprehensive online system designed to empower ecommerce sellers with the knowledge and tools to effectively manage their inventory. With the release of this video, sellers can now learn the practical use of the EOQ and gain a deeper understanding of its impact on balancing order costs, including shipping fees, and storage expenses.

In the video, Michael Weir, a highly experienced ecommerce seller and Certified in Planning and Inventory Management (CPIM), unravels the complexities of EOQ and its practical applications. He explains how the EOQ formula helps determine the optimal order quantity that minimizes holding costs while considering the expenses associated with placing orders. By striking the right balance between order costs and storage fees, ecommerce sellers can enhance profitability and maintain an efficient inventory flow.

Michael Weir states, "Understanding the economic order quantity is crucial for ecommerce sellers who want to maximize their profits. The EOQ formula serves as a guiding principle to help strike the perfect balance between order costs and storage fees. In this latest Inventory Boss video, we provide a step-by-step breakdown of the EOQ calculation and practical examples to illustrate its significance in inventory management."

Epilon, LLC is also pleased to announce the launch of the Inventory Boss training course and software system on August 25, 2023. This comprehensive program combines the online inventory management training course with a state-of-the-art software solution, which will teach and implement the best practices of inventory management, allowing ecommerce sellers to excel in inventory management across multiple channels. A subscription to the Inventory Boss training program provides sellers with access to the entire course, complete with spreadsheet examples and a multi-channel inventory management software solution specifically designed for the ecommerce business.

During the initial launch period, Inventory Boss will offer a 30-day trial of the full training course and software solution for $10. After the trial period, sellers can continue their subscription at $99/month, gaining access to a comprehensive inventory management software solution.

Epilon, LLC and Inventory Boss help ecommerce sellers gain a “best practices” level of competence for managing inventory by providing advanced training and software solutions. Led by Michael Weir, an ecommerce expert with a background in finance and complex litigation, Inventory Boss is currently the only inventory management training course designed specifically for the ecommerce seller.

About Epilon:

LLC: Epilon, LLC is a leading provider of inventory management solutions, catering specifically to ecommerce sellers. Led by its founder and industry expert Michael Weir, the company aims to empower sellers with the knowledge and tools required to thrive in the competitive ecommerce landscape. Through the Inventory Boss program, Epilon offers a comprehensive training course and state-of-the-art SaaS solution that revolutionizes inventory management for ecommerce entrepreneurs.

Inventory Management Training for Ecommerce Sellers | Inventory Boss Publishes New Video - Economic Order Quantity | The Basic EOQ