The 2023 WSOP Championship Bracelet is Dripping in Diamonds, Thanks to Jostens

This year’s prize is a masterpiece of luxurious handcraftsmanship, rightfully reserved for the champion.

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, NV, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2023 World Series of Poker (WSOP) Main Event champion was presented with a custom championship bracelet from Jostens mid-afternoon Monday, July 17th at the Main Event Final Table in Las Vegas. Daniel Weinman took home $12,100,000 along with the one-of-a-kind 2023 WSOP world champion bracelet handcrafted by Jostens, the leading custom jewelry designer and producer for professional, college, and high school champions across the country.

Considered the richest trophy in sports, the 2023 Main Event gold bracelet is custom-made by Jostens featuring approximately 500 grams of 10-karat yellow gold, 2,352 various precious gemstones, including 42 carats of round genuine diamonds, 425 black and red stones to accentuate the suits, and a removable golden poker chip that sits in the center of the bracelet. This year’s bracelet also features a special horseshoe incorporated into the design as a tribute to the WSOP’s return to the newly rebranded Horseshoe Las Vegas.

“Jostens has once again delivered on the most valuable trophy in sports – the 2023 WSOP Main Event gold bracelet,” said World Series of Poker Vice President, Gregory Chochon. “For 9 years, the WSOP has partnered with Jostens to create this highly coveted trophy, and this year’s bracelet is particularly special as it was designed by the late Master Jeweler and Jostens CEO, Miran Armutlu to reflect the WSOP’s first year at the new Horseshoe Las Vegas with the Horseshoe logo displayed prominently in the design. The 2023 Main Event bracelet is a reflection of Mr. Armutlu’s unparalleled career, and the pride we have in working with Jostens to bring the most iconic trophy in poker to players every year.”

ABOUT JOSTENS

Jostens is a trusted partner in the academic and achievement channel, providing products, programs and services that help its customers celebrate moments that matter. The company's products include yearbooks, publications, jewelry and consumer goods that serve the K-12 educational, college and professional sports segments. Founded in 1897 and based in Minneapolis, MN, for more information visit www.jostens.com.

Attachment

Peter Lai Jostens 952-830-3230 Peter.Lai@jostens.com