Gerber® Childrenswear Wins “Gender Neutral Product Of The Year” In 2023 Baby Independent Innovation Awards

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovative Companies, Services and Products Within the Baby Care Industry

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2023 Baby Innovation Awards today announced that Gerber® Childrenswear, a leader in children’s apparel for over 40 years, is the recipient of the “Gender Neutral Product of the Year” award. The Baby Innovation Awards is an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive baby care industry.

The Softest Edit from Gerber Childrenswear is a clothing that is sustainably produced with environmentally friendly viscose made predominantly from eucalyptus and blended with spandex. The brand has partnered with Livaeco™ by Birla Cellulose to develop the more sustainable viscose fiber. The fabric is lightweight, breathable, and comfortable on skin. All fiber used in Gerber’s Softest Edit has been ethically sourced and can be traced back to its origin.

The new conscious clothing option includes two-piece pajama sets and snug-fit footed pajamas for toddlers and babies made with the softest fabric. New for the brand, the footed pajamas feature a double zipper to make middle-of-the-night changes easier. Both options are priced under $25 and designed to fit every season.

The line is available in six muted, gender-neutral solids and 12 watercolor prints full of kids’ favorite things such as polar bears and rainbows.

“Parents and kids love the stretch, breathability, and lightweight feel of this new line. Our Softest Edit was designed in response to today’s parents who are looking for children’s apparel that is sustainably produced without sacrificing a softer, more comfortable feel,” said Elizabeth Melley, Chief Merchandising Officer of Gerber Childrenswear. “Livaeco™ fibers are completely sourced with ethical forestry practices which makes every garment fully traceable back to its origin. We’re proud that the Baby Innovation Awards recognizes this innovative new addition to the market and we look forward to expanding the options available.”

Consumer spending in the Baby Care market is projected to reach over 19 billion by 2030. The Independent Innovation Awards program is the industry’s most robust recognition platform for the innovators and leaders within the Baby Care industry. The annual awards program recognizes the most outstanding companies, services, and products in this rapidly expanding market. This year’s program attracted more than 1,825 nominations from around the world.

“Gerber’s design team is providing parents with a conscious clothing option made from premium, high-quality materials that fit any budget and deliver comfort for any child - girl or boy. Congratulations to Gerber Childrenswear on being the recipient of the ‘Gender Neutral Product of The Year’ award,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “Though there are a few other viscose offerings available - bamboo, for instance - Gerber Childrenswears’ partnership with Livaeco is delivering a closed-loop process that is an eco-friendlier way to produce and develop apparel for every child.”

About The Baby Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Baby Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding Baby care industry. The Baby Innovation Awards provides public recognition for the achievements of baby care industry companies and products including Baby Clothes, Nursing and Feeding, Toys and Learning, Nursery, Strollers and more. For more information visit: https://babyinnovationawards.com .

About Gerber Childrenswear

Gerber Childrenswear LLC is a leading socially responsible marketer of children's everyday basic and fashion apparel and related products which it offers under some of the world's trusted brands. Licensed brands include our flagship brand, Gerber®, as well as NFL®. Proprietary brands include Onesies®, Just Born® and Cuddle Time®. The company sells layette, sleepwear, playwear, undergarments, accessories, hosiery, bibs/burp cloths, bath, bedding and cloth diapers to all channels of distribution.

For additional information about the company, please visit www.Gerberchildrenswear.com.

Contact:

Travis Grant

travis@independentinnovationawards.com

Baby Innovation Awards

949.667.4475