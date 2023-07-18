Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Arlington, Virginia

The Grove at Dominion Hills offers a rare opportunity to purchase a new luxury single-family home near Washington, D.C.

ARLINGTON, Va., July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the company's newest luxury home community, The Grove at Dominion Hills, is opening soon in the D.C. Metro area. The community will be located near the intersection of North McKinley Road and Wilson Boulevard in Arlington, Virginia. Construction of the model home is underway, and sales will begin this fall.



Located in the heart of Arlington, The Grove at Dominion Hills is a boutique community that will include just 40 new luxury single-family homes. Home buyers will be able to choose from home designs ranging from 3,470 to 5,834 square feet. Each home will be built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known.

“With homes that have been expertly designed with premier finishes, The Grove at Dominion Hills will offer residents the best in luxury living in one of the D.C. Metro area’s most desirable communities,” said Eric Anderson, Regional President of Toll Brothers in Virginia. “We are excited to bring our stunning collection of new homes to this very special community.”





Home buyers will enjoy proximity to nearby shopping, dining, arts, and entertainment. Nearby recreational destinations include Ballston Quarter, Upton Hill Regional Park, and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, as well as sporting arenas, stadiums, and more. Children will attend schools in the Arlington County School District.

The community is centrally located in Arlington with convenient access to East Falls Church Metro station, Interstates 66 and 495, US Route 50, US Route 7, and Interstate Dulles Toll Road/Route 267, offering homeowners convenient access to Washington, D.C. and beyond.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the area include Union Park at McLean, Arden, and Mt. Prospect.

For more information, call (855) 298-0316 or visit TollBrothers.com/Virginia.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

