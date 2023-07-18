Alcohol-based Markers Market Expected to Garner US$ 3.6 Billion in Revenues by 2031: Report from TMR

With the popularity of coloring and drawing among adults and the demand for artistic and creative hobbies, the market for alcohol-based markers is growing

/EIN News/ -- Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global alcohol-based markers market was worth US$ 2.4 billion in 2022. According to reports, the market will grow at a CAGR of 4.7% by 2031. By the year 2031, global Alcohol-based Markers sales will reach US$ 3.6 billion.



Digital and print media have driven significant growth in the graphic design and advertising sectors. Various applications in these industries require the use of alcohol-based markers, such as illustration, storyboarding, concept development, and others.

A few of the advantages of alcohol-based markers are that they dry quickly, are low odor, are resistant to water and fading, and are capable of being blended and layered. The characteristics of these markers make them a highly preferred alternative to water- and oil-based markers.

Education increasingly accepts alcohol-based markers primary schools and universities alike are adopting alcohol-based markers. Its ease of use, versatility, and vibrant color make this marker suitable for work such as poster-making, presentations, diagramming, and other visual aids.

Future alcohol-based markers will likely have improved formulations to offer better performance, such as improved ink durability, reduced smudging, and vibrant colors. A longer-lasting ink could be developed by manufacturers in order to prevent fading over time.

The trend towards eco-friendly options may increase as environmental awareness increases. The next generation of markers might use alcohol substitutes or biodegradable materials.

Enhanced precision and user experience may be possible with alcohol-based markers in the future due to advanced technologies. A marker with pressure sensitivity for variable line thickness could include built-in sensors that can detect color changes and automatically adjust ink flow.

Get a sample copy to understand the complete structure of this report, comprising the summary and table of contents -: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85724

“Connect with our team of research specialists and unlock the optimal solution for driving your business growth”

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 2.4 Bn Estimated Value US$ 3.6 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 4.7% Forecast Period 2022-2031 No. of Pages 160 Pages Market Segmentation By Type, End-user, Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Copic, Prisma Color, Winsor & Newton, Tombow USA, Chartpak, Inc., ShinHan Art Materials Inc., Spectrum Noir, Marvy Uchida, Ohuhu, TouchFive

Key Findings of the Market Report

A growing number of extracurricular activities at educational institutions is expected to drive the demand for alcohol-based markers.

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets are expected to grow demand for alcohol-based markers in the market.

Growth of the market is expected to be driven by soaring demand for fashion and furniture.

Markers with single tips are becoming more popular all over the world since they hold more ink than dual tips.

Global Alcohol-based Markers Market: Growth Drivers

Artists, illustrators, designers, and hobbyists are using alcohol-based markers to create a variety of artistic and creative projects. Markers are highly sought after for drawing, coloring, sketching, and other artistic expressions since they offer vibrant colors, precise control, and versatility.

Increasingly popular among fashion and textile professionals, alcohol-based markers are used to create intricate patterns on fabrics, mark garments, and create garment designs. Markers with these characteristics are ideal for professionals and enthusiasts in the field, as they provide superior color saturation, durable properties, and compatibility with various fabrics.

Architectural drawings, product designs, and prototypes are often rendered with alcohol-based markers by architects, interior designers, and industrial designers. A marker like this has the ability to create precise lines, shading capabilities, and different textures, making them an indispensable tool in these fields.

The increasing availability of alcohol-based markers through multiple online platforms and brick-and-mortar outlets has contributed to their wide accessibility. In addition to making markers more widely available, increased distribution has made it easier for consumers, professionals, and enthusiasts alike to explore their creative potential by using them.

Explore Our Safe & Secure Payment Options for Quick Buy - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=85724<ype=S

Global Alcohol-based Markers: Regional Landscape

The North American region has strong art and craft traditions and a well-developed industrial sector that uses markers for labeling.

With replacement purchases and new applications, the United States has been experiencing steady growth.

Alcohol-based markers have seen rapid growth in emerging markets like China and India in recent years.

Art and creative activities have become increasingly popular in China with increasing disposable incomes and economic growth.

The demand for markers is growing, encouraging both domestic and imported brands to expand in the Indian market.



Global Alcohol-based Markers Market: Key Players

Globally, the alcohol-based markers market is highly competitive, with some of the top players controlling significant market shares. A new report says companies are launching new products, acquiring other companies, and partnering.

On May 15, 2022, StretchBox collaborated with Cupixel to offer art supply subscription services. As part of their collaboration, they introduced products such as markers, illustration ink, and paper products. By partnering with them, users have had the opportunity to create intricate art.

In July 2022, Altenew added alcohol inks to its growing line of craft supplies due to the success of its Alcohol Markers. Crafters have received overwhelmingly positive feedback on Altenew's alcohol-based inks that are specifically designed to refill its alcohol markers. The alcohol inks offered by alcohol markers are an environmentally friendly alternative to discarding empty marker pens and constantly buying new ones. The company's alcohol ink collection matches perfectly with Altenew's existing ink selection.

If You want to Purchase Specific Insights By Segment/Region/Competitor, Request For Customization: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=85724

Global Alcohol-based Markers Market: Segmentation

Type

Single Tipped

Double Tipped

End-user

Residential

Commercial Offices Educational Institutions Hotels Restaurants Others (Community Centers, etc)





Distribution Channel

Online E-commerce Stores Company-owned Stores

Offline Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Independent Retail Stores





By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com