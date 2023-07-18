Dj Redness Unveils Highly Anticipated Debut Album: A Fusion of Genres and Major Collaborations

New Self Titled Album Touring Worldwide Ready for the Sunrise Set

Renowned DJ and producer DJ Redness, announces debut album featuring industry heavyweights delivering a captivating fusion of house, jazz, and infectious beats.

Our album's fusion of hip hop, jazz, & house music is a transformative journey, breaking boundaries & forging a new path in sound evolution, like the irresistible love between chocolate & strawberries” — DJ Redness

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned DJ and producer, DJ Redness, is set to make waves in the music industry with the announcement of his debut album. A true testament to his artistry, this album showcases his prowess as both a DJ and a producer, taking listeners on an electrifying journey through a fusion of genres and collaborations.

What sets DJ Redness's album apart is his collaboration with an incredible lineup of heavyweights in the music industry. Notably, the album features prominent names like Vicious Vic, DJ Keoki, and Cassidy to name a few bringing captivating energy to house music.

Another prominent name Redness joins forces with is Nathan Mitchell, who recently went #1 on the Jazz Billboard chart with his hit single 100% Cotton on May 23rd 2023. This collaboration for the song Diamonds resulted in an enchanting fusion of house and jazz that is sure to captivate audiences.

Fearlessly exploring a spectrum of genres, DJ Redness navigates from straight-up main room house stompers to deep tech sounds, fusing them with amazing well-known R&B and Hip Hop vocalists. Each track on the album is adorned with big beats, infectious grooves, and original vocal hooks that leave listeners addicted and craving for more.

With a rapidly growing fanbase, DJ Redness has already amassed over 500,000 plays on Soundcloud alone, solidifying his position as a rising multimedia sensation. Beyond his musical endeavors, he curates his own YouTube channel, "Redness Adventures," which provides viewers with an exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpse into the world of clubland, parties, and events that he is a part of.

DJ Redness's debut album is a culmination of his artistic vision, showcasing his ability to create an immersive musical experience transcending boundaries. Listeners can expect a sonic journey that pushes the limits of genre blending of infectious beats and captivating vocals.

To celebrate the release of his album, DJ Redness will be embarking on a tour, bringing his electrifying performances and magnetic energy to stages across the country. Fans can expect an unforgettable live experience that will further solidify DJ Redness's status as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

