Inventory Management Training for Ecommerce Sellers | Inventory Boss Publishes New Video - Building a Seasonality Index

Inventory Management for Ecommerce Sellers - The Math of Seasonality There is Variance in Demand Due to Seasonality

How to use a Seasonality Index to improve your sales forecasts, a new video in the YouTube training series by Michael Weir, Founder of The Inventory Boss.

Understanding seasonality and leveraging seasonality indexes are very important steps in inventory management. ” — Michael Weir, ESQ., CPIM, Founder of Inventory Boss

Epilon, LLC is pleased to announce the release of a new training video, "Building a Seasonality Index," on the Inventory Boss YouTube channel. This latest video in the training series, led by industry expert Michael Weir, CPIM, Founder of Inventory Boss, provides ecommerce sellers with valuable insights on utilizing seasonality indexes to optimize inventory management and boost profitability.

Inventory management plays a pivotal role in the success of ecommerce businesses, and one key factor that often goes unnoticed is seasonality. And the best way to address seasonality in your forecasts is to build a seasonality index.

In this latest video in the "Inventory Management Best Practices Video Series", Michael Weir explains into the intricacies of seasonality and how ecommerce sellers can leverage seasonality indexes to more accurately forecast demand. By understanding the relationship between each period's demand and the average demand over a seasonal cycle, businesses can make data-driven decisions to enhance inventory control and meet customer expectations.

The video highlights the importance of seasonality in the ecommerce business, emphasizing that it goes beyond intuitive understanding and is a mathematical reality. With clear explanations and practical examples, Michael Weir demonstrates how businesses can calculate and interpret seasonality indexes to adjust sales forecasts effectively. He discusses the benefits of incorporating seasonality indexes to make sales forecasting more accurate and optimize inventory levels.

"We are happy to announce this new video in our YouTube training series teaching ecommerce sellers how to properly use a seasonality index," said Michael Weir, CPIM, and Founder of Inventory Boss. "Understanding seasonality and leveraging seasonality indexes are very important steps in inventory management. It enables businesses to make informed decisions, align inventory with demand fluctuations, and improve profitability by balancing inventory levels. Our aim is to equip ecommerce entrepreneurs with the knowledge and tools they need to thrive in the competitive ecommerce landscape."

Epilon, LLC is also pleased to announce the launch of The Inventory Boss Training Program and Software for Ecommerce Sellers on August 25, 2023. This comprehensive program combines the online inventory management training course with a state-of-the-art software solution, which will teach and implement the best practices of inventory management, allowing ecommerce sellers to excel in inventory management across multiple channels. A subscription to the Inventory Boss training program provides sellers with access to the entire course, complete with spreadsheet examples and a multi-channel inventory management software solution specifically designed for the ecommerce business.

During the initial launch period, Inventory Boss will offer a 30-day trial of the full training course and software solution for $10. After the trial period, sellers can continue their subscription at $99/month, gaining access to a comprehensive inventory management software solution.

Epilon, LLC and Inventory Boss help ecommerce sellers gain a “best practices” level of competence for managing inventory by providing advanced training and software solutions. Led by Michael Weir, an ecommerce expert with a background in finance and complex litigation, Inventory Boss is currently the only inventory management training course designed specifically for the ecommerce seller.



