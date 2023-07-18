BYLTup Voted a Neighborhood Fave in Nextdoor’s 2023 Local Business Awards
BYLTup has been named to the winning list of Nextdoor’s 2023 Neighborhood Faves, where neighbors vote to celebrate their favorite local businesses.
There is no better reward as a contractor than being referred to a new roofing and solar customer from a friend, family member, or a direct neighbor within the local community.”LONG BEACH, CA, USA, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BYLTup has been named to the winning list of Nextdoor’s 2023 Neighborhood Faves, the only annual awards where neighbors vote to celebrate their favorite local businesses. This year, Neighborhood Fave winners like BYLTup will receive greater visibility and ranking on the Nextdoor app as well as a sticker to showcase their win in the real world.
— Trevor Leeds, CEO of BYLTup
“Neighbors know best, and Nextdoor’s Neighborhood Faves are the only annual awards celebrating the businesses that are most loved by locals. This prestigious recognition is only awarded to 1% of the local businesses on Nextdoor and is a testament to the positive impact they have had on their community,” said Nextdoor CEO, Sarah Friar.
Used by one in three households in the US, Nextdoor is the neighborhood network where veriﬁed neighbors and businesses connect to the neighborhoods that matter to them.
“There is no better reward as a contractor than being referred to a new roofing and solar customer from a friend, family member, or a direct neighbor within the local community. That is why we love the Nextdoor platform and are extremely honored to be recognized by our customers and neighbors within the Long Beach and greater Los Angeles and Orange County communities in which we service daily,” states BYLTup CEO, Trevor Leeds.
The complete list of winning businesses in each city is available at nextdoor.com/favorites. Join the neighborhood network by downloading the Nextdoor app or visiting nextdoor.com.
About BYLTup:
BYLTup is a fully licensed general, roofing and electrical construction company building long-term, high-quality roofing, solar and commercial tenant improvement projects. Maintaining an eye towards the future of building and construction technology advancements, BYLTup remains committed to strong manufacturing partnerships while providing the latest building systems and technologies. Headquartered in Long Beach, California, BYLTup maintains a team of technicians and installers that are capable of installing, repairing and servicing both residential and commercial solar roofing systems. For more information, visit: www.BYLTup.com.
About Nextdoor:
Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND) is where you connect to the neighborhoods that matter to you so you can belong. Kindness is core to our purpose: to cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on. Neighbors around the world turn to Nextdoor daily to receive trusted information, give and get help, get things done, and build real-world connections with those nearby — neighbors, businesses, and public services. Today, neighbors rely on Nextdoor in more than 305,000 neighborhoods across 11 countries. In the U.S., 1 in 3 households uses the network. Nextdoor is based in San Francisco. For additional information and images: nextdoor.com/newsroom.
