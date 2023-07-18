MDC offers free bonsai exhibit and workshop July 29 in Kansas City

Body

Kansas City, Mo. – Bonsai is an ancient art form using potted trees or shrubs, which can include native species, which are done in miniature. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer free exhibits and lectures on Saturday, July 29, at the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in partnership with the Bonsai Society of Greater Kansas City. The society will be showcasing their summer exhibit.

The bonsai society’s summer exhibit will be open in the Lewis and Clark Room from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. This formal display will include more than 25 plants from under 8 inches to more than 24 inches in specialized ceramic pots. Both deciduous and evergreen plants will be featured including those native to Missouri and the Rocky Mountains. All ages are welcome, and registration is not required. Society members will also be working with plants and demonstrating how they create forms, and they will be available to answer questions.

A lecture on the history of bonsai and techniques will be offered from 11 a.m. to noon. Society members will discuss the types of woody stemmed plants that can be used, general horticulture procedures, pot selection and the design process. All ages are welcome, and registration is not required.

A guided tour of the bonsai exhibits with society members will be offered from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. The tours are open to participants ages 12 and older. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Wu.

Visitors can also walk the paths at the Discovery Center’s native plant garden, where wildflowers are in bloom. For more information about the Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave., visit https://mdc.mo.gov/discoverycenter.