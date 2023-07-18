Inventory Management Training for Ecommerce Sellers | Inventory Boss New Video Training Series - Exponential Smoothing

Inventory Management for Ecommerce Sellers - Learn to Have Confidence in Your Numbers Inventory Management for Ecommerce Sellers - Forecasting Future Sales

New Video Training Ecommerce Sellers How to Forecast Future Sales with the Exponential Smoothing Method, by Michael Weir, Founder of The Inventory Boss.

We understand the challenges that ecommerce sellers face in managing their inventory effectively.” — Michael Weir, ESQ., CPIM, Founder of Inventory Boss

COEUR D ALENE, ID, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Epilon, LLC, the publisher of The Inventory Boss, is pleased to announce the release of their latest informative training video titled, "Forecasting Future Demand Using Exponential Smoothing" on their YouTube channel. This video is part of the Inventory Boss YouTube training series designed to equip ecommerce sellers with the necessary "best practices" in inventory management that will enhance their inventory management skills and help to maximize their profits by balancing their business.

In today's competitive ecommerce landscape, accurate demand forecasting and efficient inventory management are crucial for success. That's why Inventory Boss, led by industry expert Michael Weir, has created this comprehensive training video to introduce ecommerce sellers to the power of Exponential Smoothing—an advanced forecasting technique with a proven track record.

Exponential Smoothing allows businesses to make accurate predictions by considering historical data and recent trends. By leveraging this technique, ecommerce sellers can gain a competitive edge by optimizing their inventory levels, minimizing stockouts, and maximizing their profitability.

"We understand the challenges that ecommerce sellers face in managing their inventory effectively," says Michael Weir, founder of Inventory Boss. "Exponential Smoothing is a powerful tool that enables sellers to make data-driven decisions, avoid costly stockouts, and ensure customer satisfaction. Our goal with this video is to give ecommerce sellers the knowledge and skills necessary to become technically competent in managing their inventory like a Boss."

The "Forecasting Future Demand Using Exponential Smoothing" video gives the ecommerce seller an in-depth explanation of the Exponential Smoothing method of forecasting and highlighting its benefits. Viewers will gain a clear understanding of how this technique can be applied to their ecommerce businesses to improve inventory management and maximize their business by properly managing their inventory purchases.

The Inventory Boss YouTube training series follows the 8-Step inventory management system used by some of the largest ecommerce sellers in the business.

Epilon, LLC is also pleased to announce the launch of the Inventory Boss training program and software solution on August 25, 2023. This comprehensive program combines the online inventory management training course with a state-of-the-art software solution, which will teach and implement the best practices of inventory management, allowing ecommerce sellers to excel in inventory management across multiple channels. A subscription to the Inventory Boss training program provides sellers with access to the entire course, complete with spreadsheet examples and a multi-channel inventory management software solution specifically designed for the ecommerce business.

During the initial launch period, Inventory Boss will offer a 30-day trial of the full training course and software solution for $10. After the trial period, sellers can continue their subscription at $99/month, gaining access to a comprehensive inventory management software solution.

Epilon, LLC and Inventory Boss help ecommerce sellers gain a “best practices” level of competence for managing inventory by providing advanced training and software solutions. Led by Michael Weir, an ecommerce expert with a background in finance and complex litigation, Inventory Boss is currently the only inventory management training course designed specifically for the ecommerce seller.

Inventory Management for Ecommerce Sellers - Forecasting Future Sales Using Exponential Smoothing