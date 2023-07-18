Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,759 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,709 in the last 365 days.

Back-To-School Planning For Tennessee Parents Includes Updating Immunizations For Their Children

NASHVILLE – Tennessee children are currently enjoying their summer break – swimming, going to camps, or just spending time outside – and this is a good time when parents can make sure their children are ready for back-to-school with up-to-date immunizations.

‘’We want all children to be safe, healthy, and ready to learn in the classroom as we get ready for another school year,” Tennessee Health Commissioner Ralph Alvarado, MD, FACP said. “Just like school supplies and proper school attire, we know back-to-school immunizations are an important part of getting ready for another school year.”

What Parents Should Know
-  Kindergarteners and other children enrolling in a Tennessee school for the first time must provide schools with a complete, official Tennessee Immunization
   Certificate before classes begin. The certificate must be signed by a qualified health care provider or verified by the state’s Immunization Information System.
-  All current students entering seventh grade are required to give the school a limited official Tennessee Immunization Certificate showing they have had a
   booster shot for tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis, also called a Tdap booster.
-  Immunization requirements for college entry vary by institution, but teens who have had all recommended vaccines including their meningitis booster, after
   they turn 16, will meet all state-run college’s requirements.

Immunizations are available from most health care providers across the state, including county health departments. The complete list of Tennessee child care and school immunization requirements can be found on TDH’s website at tn.gov/health/cedep/immunization-program/ip/vfc.

Local schools and school districts can provide information about when and how parents should provide immunization certificates.

The mission of the Tennessee Department of Health is to protect, promote and improve the health and prosperity of people in Tennessee. Learn more about TDH services and programs at www.tn.gov/health.

###
 

You just read:

Back-To-School Planning For Tennessee Parents Includes Updating Immunizations For Their Children

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more