F&G to close separate portions of the Upper Salmon River for Chinook fishing

Wild Chinook salmon use the Upper Salmon River’s tributaries, such as the Yankee Fork, to spawn. The Yankee Fork of the Salmon River is a crucial “offramp” for spawning salmon, and this closure will help minimize impacts to wild Chinook salmon.

The closure will go into effect at the end of fishing hours on Wednesday, July 19.

WHAT’S CLOSED: The portion of the Upper Salmon from the posted boundary just upstream of Valley Creek to the posted boundary approximately 100 yards below the Sawtooth Hatchery weir.