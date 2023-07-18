U.S. 18/U.S. 218 road closures near Floyd on Thursday, July 20

Posted on: July 18, 2023

MASON CITY, Iowa – July 18, 2023 – If you are driving on U.S. 18/U.S. 218 near Floyd on Thursday, July 20, you need to be aware of an eight-hour road closure to allow crews to repair gravel shoulders that were damaged by recent heavy rain events.

Road closures that could affect your trip include:

Eastbound U.S. 18

Closed and detoured at Floyd County Road T-38

Westbound U.S. 18/northbound U.S. 218

Closed and detoured at Iowa 14 (exit 214)

Southbound U.S. 218

Detoured using Floyd County Road T-44 to U.S. 218 at Exit 212

During this eight-hour closure, you can only access the city of Floyd by traveling from the north on U.S. 218 (see map).

Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help with this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

#

For general information about this project, contact Jason Ruter, Iowa DOT Mason City construction office, at 641-430-2367 or [email protected]