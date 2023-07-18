Virtus Diversified REIT Seeks to Raise $50,000,000 through New Retail Offering

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtus Diversified Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), a growing private REIT, is pleased to announce the release of FundServ codes AXC440, AXC441, AXC442, AXC443, and AXC444, for institutional and retail clients. The introduction of these fund codes marks an exciting opportunity for investors to diversify their portfolios and participate in Virtus Diversified REIT’s income producing real estate offering via their Investment Advisor or Portfolio Manger.



Virtus Diversified REIT aims to attract new capital and forge lasting partnerships with clients and their investment dealers regulated under the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO). “We are engaging Investment Advisors and seeking orders from interested Investment Dealers that recognize the value in our truly diversified portfolio of real estate assets,” said Aurelio Baglione, President and CEO of Virtus.

Virtus management boasts a long track record in real estate with a focus on acquiring, owning, and operating a diverse portfolio of income-producing properties across various sectors. The company’s expertise in identifying and capitalizing on attractive investment opportunities has earned the trust of investors and industry professionals alike.

“We are thrilled to introduce our new fund codes to investment dealers, providing them a quality investment, with stable monthly cash distributions and long-term growth to meet their clients’ needs,” commented Josh Will, EVP of Virtus Diversified REIT. “This expansion reflects our commitment to excellence and our dedication to delivering for our investors. We invite investment dealerships to join us in our mission to create long-term value through real estate investment.”

For more information about Virtus Diversified REIT and its investment opportunities, please visit www.vreit.ca.

About Virtus Diversified REIT

Virtus Diversified REIT is focused on acquiring quality properties in strong secondary and tertiary markets across Canada and the United States. The company’s goal is to build a strong and stable commercial, industrial, retail, and multi-unit residential portfolio, enhancing overall portfolio incomes by diversifying the tenant base and geographic diversity. The long-term goal is to maximize the unit value with ongoing management through future acquisitions, repositioning, and competitive financing.

Some of Virtus Diversified REIT’s anchor tenants include companies such as TD Bank, The Brick, No Frills, Anytime Fitness, and Dollarama.

Contact Information

Josh Will

info@vreit.ca

www.vreit.ca