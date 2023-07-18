Lane closures on U.S. 59 south of Shenandoah begin on Monday, July 24

Posted on: July 18, 2023

CRESTON, Iowa – July 18, 2023 – If you are driving on U.S. 59 south of Shenandoah in the coming weeks you need to be aware of a road construction project that may slow down your trip.

Starting on Monday, July 24, weather permitting, construction crews will be working on asphalt paving and grading work at the bridge over Fisher Creek, 1.2 miles south of Iowa 2 near Shenandoah. The roadway will be reduced to one lane with a lane-width restriction of 12-feet. You will be directed through the work zone with temporary traffic lights.

Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help with this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

#

Contact: For general information about this project contact Brian Smith, Iowa DOT Creston construction office, at (641) 782-4310 or [email protected]