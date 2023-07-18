Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Size Expected to Reach US$ 3,975 Million by 2028 | CAGR 24.9%

Viral Vector Manufacturing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028

There is a rise in the number of clinical studies undertaken on viral vectors across the globe.

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled "Viral Vector Manufacturing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028." The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global viral vector manufacturing market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights

How Big is the Viral Vector Manufacturing Market?

The global viral vector manufacturing market size reached US$ 961 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 3,975 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 24.9% during 2023-2028.

What is Viral Vector Manufacturing?

A viral vector refers to a tool designed for delivering genetic elements into the target cells. It assists in replacing defective genes for curing genetic disorders. It also aids in expressing the pathogenic antigens for generating an immune response and targeting and eradicating tumor cells among individuals. As it is produced from viruses and animals or insect cell cultures to treat numerous diseases among individuals, the demand for viral vector manufacturing is rising across the globe.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the viral vector manufacturing industry?

At present, the increasing prevalence of genetic disorders, cancer, and infectious diseases among individuals around the world represents one of the key factors impelling the growth of the market. Additionally, rising number of clinical trials and studies of viral vectors worldwide is bolstering the growth of the market.

Besides this, the growing healthcare expenditure for gene therapy development is offering a positive market outlook. Moreover, rising improvements in the manufacturing processes of viral vectors for effective results are offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors.

Apart from this, governing agencies of several countries are organizing campaigns to spread awareness about viral vectors among individuals, which is strengthening the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing preferences for gene therapy among the masses worldwide is positively influencing the market.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Type:

• Adenoviral Vectors

• Adeno-associated Viral Vectors

• Lentiviral Vectors

• Retroviral Vectors

• Others

Breakup by Disease:

• Cancer

• Genetic Disorders

• Infectious Diseases

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Gene Therapy

• Vaccinology

Breakup by End User:

• Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

• Research Institutes

Market Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

• • Cognate BioServices Inc. (Charles River Laboratories International Inc.)

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• FinVector Oy

• FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

• Kaneka Eurogentec S.A. (Kaneka Corporation)

• Lonza Group AG

• Merck KGaA

• Oxford Biomedica plc

• REGENXBIO Inc.

• Sanofi S.A.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• uniQure N.V.

