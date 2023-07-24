RecoverIT Releases a User-Friendly Subscription Service to Capture a Digital Record of Everything You Own
As the superpowers of nature surges on, RecoverIT launches an impactful subscription service to help homeowners recover their valuable possessions.FISHERS, IN, USA, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The NEW website: recoverit.app that offers customers a convenient and inexpensive way to capture and store a digital record of all their possessions in the cloud has officially launched their subscription service to the public.
With RecoverIT, now is the time to pull out your electronic device that is connected to the Internet and digitally capture everything you own and save it securely to the cloud. You can take several pictures, give a good description, and attach the necessary documents or receipts to each item. So, if you ever do experience a loss, you’re ready to safely share all of your details with your insurance company within minutes.
“RecoverIT has received tremendous reaction from Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs) across the United States who will offer this clever subscription service to their loyal members. More than 200 million users have already been reached through MTAN Global’s partnership network. Because less than one percent of the world’s population can accurately state everything they own from memory, there is an incredible need to install the RecoverIT app on every Smartphone on the planet,” said Michael Beer, Owner of MTAN Global.
In the coming days, RecoverIT will improve upon their app and remain laser-focused on the core purpose of developing this subscription service, which is to help their subscribers prepare for full reimbursement on an insurance claim in the aftermath of an unfortunate event that involves their valued possessions.
“In most cases, a person who is prepared for a disaster with a full record of their belongings receives between 25-35% more than those who don’t, principally because they know what they own when filling out the insurance paperwork for loss of damages. However, as life goes on, we realize a picture may not be enough, this is why we encourage everybody to attach supporting documents and receipts to each item recorded. That way, you’re in a position to fill out an insurance claim confidently during a time when anxiety is at an all-time high,” stated the President & CEO and Co-Founder of RecoverIT, Stan Collesano.
RecoverIT has priced their trademark-pending app subscription service so low that almost everyone can afford it. Their introductory service fee starts at just 14 cents per day or $50.00 per year, but those who are already members of the organizations working with RecoverIT will receive a whopping 50% OFF in perpetuity, as long as their membership remains in good standing.
“As consumers ourselves, we understand why the majority of people might be hesitant to add another service fee to their list of bills, especially with all the talk about the devaluation of the dollar and the impact of inflation throughout the market right now,” said Kara Collesano, CFO and Co-Founder of RecoverIT. “So, we made it extremely affordable for everyone to join. Let’s face it, if you don’t know what you own before a loss occurs, you’re gambling with the odds that favor the house. It is the perfect storm for either you or your business to lose big,” she added.
In the beginning RecoverIT plans to sell and market their subscription service within the United States, and then gradually advance their software language for other non-English speaking countries. However, with the reach of today’s technology and the need around the globe to help people recover their belongings after a disastrous event, anyone can register and download the RecoverIT app from anywhere.
“For me this is a no-brainer”, says Bob Logan, Owner of Mobil Trackr. “I paid more for my stainless steel toaster than what RecoverIT charges for a great service”. Logan adds, “Insurance companies usually pay replacement cost claims in two parts — actual cash value, then recoverable depreciation. But, if you can’t show a picture of those items lost accompanied with a receipt, that is definitely going to be a very disappointing conversation with your insurer.”
To learn more on how you can be prepared for an unfortunate event by having a reliable inventory of all your possessions securely stored in the cloud and sign up for a hassle-free 7 day trial, visit: recoverit.app
