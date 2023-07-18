B2B CFO® EXPANDS REACH IN GEORGIA
Noel Barnes Joins as Partner in Atlanta, GA
As a former partner/owner of a company who has struggled with growth transition, it is refreshing to see B2B CFO® truly address the needs and desires of the business owner.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- B2B CFO®, a leader in strategic business advisory services to owners of privately held companies, announced today that Noel Barnes has joined as Partner. He is based in Atlanta, Georgia, and will serve the surrounding area alongside other B2B CFO® partners.
— Noel Barnes
Noel is an accomplished executive with extensive expertise in finance and operations, accumulated over a span of more than 25 years. He has successfully assisted a diverse range of companies throughout his career. Before becoming a part of B2B CFO®, Noel served as the Principal of Valor Capital Advisors, an independent consulting practice specializing in CFO services.
His professional journey began at Arthur Andersen in Atlanta, where he gained valuable experience and became a certified public accountant. Throughout his impressive career, Noel has achieved numerous milestones, including guiding Initial Public Offerings, securing funding from Seed/Angel Investors, and facilitating public and private debt capital raises. During his career he was recruited to join Edge Capital Partners, a newly established Registered Investment Advisor & Broker Dealer. Serving as the CFO/CAO, he played a pivotal role in expanding the business into a multi-billion dollar assets under management enterprise with four locations and 28 employees over a seven year period. From there, Noel transitioned into the non-profit sector as CFO of Woodruff Arts Center where he helped monetize three non-mission related properties resulting in debt reduction of $25M as well as refinancing approximately $100M in bonds producing a $700k annual savings. In Noel’s most recent role, he assumed the position of CFO at a Life Plan Community, where he played a key role in raising over $170 million in tax-exempt and taxable public bonds. These funds were crucial in financing a capital project that doubled the organization's capacity.
Jerry L. Mills, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of B2B CFO®, said, “The addition of Noel Barnes to our firm’s stellar group of Atlanta-based Partners reflects our continued growth and success in that region. Like Noel, each B2B CFO® Partner brings exceptional skill and impressive professional credentials. We are delighted that he has joined our firm."
According to Noel, “As a former partner/owner of a company who has struggled with growth transition, it is refreshing to see B2B CFO® truly address the needs and desires of the business owner. I am grateful to join a group of selfless, like-minded professionals whose mission is aligned in improving the lives of business owners.”
To find out more about Noel, or to connect with him, visit b2bcfo.com/noel-barnes.
About B2B CFO
B2B CFO® provides Strategic Business Advisory Services to owners of privately held companies. We focus on increasing cash and company value. By redefining the way that these services are provided, we have created a new industry, which we dominate and lead. With a nationwide presence, B2B CFO® is the largest company of its kind in this industry. Founded in 1987, we have ranked four times in the Inc. 5000 and were recognized as one of Forbes Magazine's "Small Giants." Over the decades, we have published books and created numerous resources, including an award-winning and patented software. For more information about how we help business owners excel, please visit www.B2BCFO.com.
# # #
Noel Barnes
B2B CFO®
noelbarnes@b2bcfo.com