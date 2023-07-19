Ceiba Health Announces Partnership with Yourizon B.V. as New Distributor in the Netherlands
We are excited to join forces with Yourizon to bring our innovative medical technology solutions to the Netherlands”NEW YORK, NY , USA, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ceiba Health, a leading provider of medical device integration and virtual telehealth software, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Yourizon, a prominent distributor in the Netherlands specializing in critical alarm solutions. This collaboration aims to enhance the distribution and availability of Ceiba Health's state-of-the-art medical device integration software, eConnect, throughout the Benelux market.
— Mr. Daniel Allen, SVP of Ceiba Health
Ceiba Health is widely recognized for its commitment to developing cutting-edge solutions that seamlessly integrate medical devices and enable virtual telehealth consultations. The company's extensive portfolio includes innovative software and platforms that have revolutionized healthcare delivery and patient care. With this new partnership, Ceiba Health aims to expand its reach and impact in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg, offering advanced technology solutions to a broader audience.
Yourizon, a well-established distributor and integrator with a strong presence in the Netherlands, shares Ceiba Health's vision of transforming healthcare through technology. Their expertise in critical alarm and communication solutions for the healthcare segment makes them an ideal partner to represent Ceiba Health's medical device integration and virtual telehealth software in the Benelux market.
Through this collaboration, Ceiba Health and Yourizon are dedicated to ensuring streamlined distribution channels and efficient support. The partnership seeks to empower healthcare professionals in the Benelux region with access to advanced medical device data and virtual telehealth platforms.
"We are excited to join forces with Yourizon to bring our innovative medical technology solutions to the Netherlands," said Mr. Daniel Allen, SVP of Ceiba Health. "Yourizon's vast experience and market knowledge, coupled with our commitment to transforming healthcare, will enable us to make a significant impact on the region's healthcare landscape. Together, we will strive to provide healthcare professionals and providers access to the latest advancements in medical device integration and virtual telehealth software."
"We are delighted to partner with Ceiba Health," said Ronald de Vries, Director of Business Development, Products, and Solutions at Yourizon. "Their dedication to developing cutting-edge healthcare technology perfectly aligns with our vision of providing healthcare professionals with access to the best available solutions. We look forward to a successful partnership that will contribute to advancing healthcare."
Ceiba Health and Yourizon are confident that this collaboration will drive innovation, enhance patient care, and improve overall health outcomes in the Benelux region.
For further inquiries, please contact:
Ceiba Health
Daniel Allen
International Commercial Leader
Email: daniel.allen@ceiba-healthcare.com
Yourizon
Ronald de Vries
Director of Business Development
Email: ronald.de.vries@yourizon.nl
About Ceiba Health:
Ceiba Health is an innovative provider of medical device integration and virtual telehealth software. The company is dedicated to developing solutions that seamlessly integrate medical devices and enable virtual consultations, transforming the delivery of healthcare.
About Yourizon:
Yourizon is a prominent distributor and integrator specializing in critical alarm and communication solutions for the healthcare segment. Their goal is to provide healthcare professionals with access to the best available solutions to create maximum support for day-to-day work. Their expertise in logistics, sales, and market access enables them to effectively distribute innovative medical technology solutions to the Benelux market.
