MAINE, July 17 - Back to current news.

July 17, 2023

Attorney General's Office

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Danna Hayes

Danna.hayes@maine.gov

Attorney General Aaron M. Frey Announces Maine Civil Rights Act Complaint

New Hampshire Man Allegedly Threatened Violence Against Former Employee

AUGUSTA – Attorney General Aaron Frey announced today that he has filed a complaint under the Maine Civil Rights Act against Kenneth MacInnis, age 48, of New Ispwich, New Hampshire for threats against a Black man on April 24, 2023, at the Oxford Casino in Oxford, Maine. The Attorney General’s complaint seeks an order prohibiting MacInnis from having any contact with the victim and from violating the Maine Civil Rights Act in the future.

According to the complaint, MacInnis had previously supervised the victim, a Black, South Sudanese man, at the Whole Foods Market in Portland. The victim had sued another manager and Whole Foods Market and that case was resolved on March 24, 2023.

On April 4, 2023, the victim was enjoying an evening at the roulette table at Oxford Casino. He was not aware that MacInnis was at the casino, until MacInnis walked over from the bar and stood behind the victim’s chair for approximately five minutes. MacInnis then greeted the victim with “Hey Blackie” and told the victim, “I want to smack the [expletive] out of you.” When the victim asked why, MacInnis responded, “you know why.” MacInnis then hit the back of the victim’s chair with his hand and began to walk away. He stopped briefly, turned, and pointed at the victim, warning him, “you’re lucky today” before walking back to the bar.

The victim notified the casino of the incident. The casino’s security confronted MacInnis, who admitted that he had told the victim that he would slap the victim but asserted that he was kidding.

“Maine should be a welcoming place for hard-working immigrants like the victim in this case,” said Attorney General Frey. “While from New Hampshire, the defendant supervises people in Maine. I want to be clear that threats of violence based on race, color, ancestry, or national origin will not be tolerated in our state.”

The Maine Civil Rights Act prohibits the use of violence, the threat of violence or property damage against any person motivated by that person’s race, color, religion, sex, ancestry, national origin, physical or mental disability, sexual orientation, or gender identity. Any violation of an injunctive order under the act is a Class D crime, punishable by up to 364 days in jail and a $2,000 fine.

The Attorney General’s Office would like to thank the Oxford Police Department and the Oxford Casino Security staff for their investigation of this case.

###