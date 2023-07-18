UVC LED and Chips Market Size: Global Growth, Industry Analysis, Historical Background and Research Report 2030

UVC LED and Chips market size was valued at USD 398.2 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 4040.1 million by 2029.

Global "UVC LED and Chips Market" 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐇𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types, and Application" offers an in-depth share analysis of the UVC LED and Chips market, offering insights from various perspectives to support strategic decision-making. Given the dynamic nature of the market, the report investigates competition, supply and demand trends, and the key factors influencing changing demands across multiple markets.|112 pages |Electronics & Semiconductor Category Report|with Revenue by Type (𝐁𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝟏𝟎 𝐦𝐰, 𝟏𝟎-𝟑𝟎 𝐦𝐰, 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐯𝐞 𝟑𝟎 𝐦𝐰), Forecasted Market Size by Application (𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫/𝐀𝐢𝐫 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥, 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬).

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐎𝐏 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐔𝐕𝐂 𝐋𝐄𝐃 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐩𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞: -

- Seoul Viosys

- NIKKISO

- Nitride Semiconductors Co.,Ltd

- Crystal IS

- Stanley

- Qingdao Jason Electric

- Rayvio

- Advanced Optoelectronic Technology Inc

- NATIONSTAR

- LITE-ON

- San'an Optoelectronics

- Lextar

- HPL

- DUVTek

- Nichia

- Photon Wave Co

The global UVC LED and Chips size is segmented on the basis of application, end user, and region, with a focus on manufacturers in different regions. The study has detailed the analysis of different factors that increase the industry's growth. This study also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the industry in the future. Pricing analysis is covered in this report according to each type, manufacturer, regional analysis, and price.

𝐔𝐕𝐂 𝐋𝐄𝐃 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐩𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:

UVC LEDs. Ultraviolet (UV) LEDs have applications in the field of water treatment, optical data storage, communications, biological agent detection and polymer curing. The UVC region of the UV spectral range refers to wavelengths between 100 nm to 280 nm.

According to our latest study, the global UVC LED and Chips market size was valued at USD 398.2 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 4040.1 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 39.2% during review period. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

A variety of scientists and groups have suggested wide-ranging prospects for germicidal UV-C light (which occupies the 200-to-280-nm wavelength band) as part of the solution to the COVID-19 crisis. These range from visions of installing UV-C lamps in office air ducts to scrub coronavirus from them, to low-cost systems designed to sterilize reusable personal protective equipment, such as N95 masks. (One such project, which is making designs for low-cost, easily assembled UV sterilization cabinets available in low-income countries, is partly supported by the OSA Foundation, the charitable arm of The Optical Society, OPN’s publisher.)

In contrast, another technology leader, the Seoul Viosys arm of Seoul Semiconductor, has stuck with the business, and even had an initial public offering in late February 2020, as the pandemic and UV-C’s germicidal potential were gaining worldwide attention—showing

Water/Air Disinfection application led the market and accounted for 51.94(Percent) of the global share in 2019 on account of the increasing demand in water and wastewater treatment plants. The growing traction for proper disinfectant technologies along with increasing concerns for hygiene and safety, especially in the healthcare and food & beverage industries, is likely to drive demand.

Asia Pacific led the market and accounted for over 46.31(Percent) of the global revenue in 2019.

Market segment by Type:

- Below 10 mw

- 10-30 mw

- Above 30 mw

Market segment by Application:

- Water/Air Disinfection

- Biosensing

- Medical

- Others

The Global UVC LED and Chips Market Trends, development and marketing channels are analysed. The global UVC LED and Chips Market Growth is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2021 and 2028.

Regions are covered:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

What is the regional and country-level market size of the UVC LED and Chips market

What factors are driving, restraining, offering opportunities, and posing challenges to the UVC LED and Chips market, and how will they impact the market

What are the sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export figures for UVC LED and Chips in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa

Who are the major global manufacturers in the UVC LED and Chips industry, and what is their current operational situation in terms of capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue

What opportunities and threats are faced by vendors in the global UVC LED and Chips industry

Which application/end-user or product types are expected to have incremental growth prospects, and what is the market share of each type and application

What factors are constraining the UVC LED and Chips market and what focused approach is being taken to overcome these constraints

