Forecasting Sales Trends and The Weighted Moving Average: A New Training Video for Ecommerce Sellers by Inventory Boss

How to Forecast Future Sales Demand with the Weighted Moving Average, the latest in a series of training videos by Michael Weir, Founder of Inventory Boss.

The three-period weighted moving average is a terrific tool for ecommerce sellers that has been used by professional inventory managers for over 100 years. ” — Michael Weir, ESQ., CPIM, Founder of Inventory Boss

COEUR D ALENE, ID, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Epilon, LLC is pleased to announce their latest training video, "Forecasting Future Sales Trends with the Weighted Moving Average,” the fourth video in an educational series designed to equip ecommerce sellers with advanced techniques for accurate sales forecasting and inventory management. Presented by Michael Weir, CPIM, Founder of Inventory Boss, this video is now available on their YouTube channel.

Sales forecasting lies at the heart of every successful ecommerce business. The ability to predict future demand, optimize inventory levels, and make data-driven decisions is critical in today's fast-paced and competitive market. Inventory Boss, founded by industry expert Michael Weir, CPIM, addresses the pressing need for a comprehensive training resource that demystifies the complexities of forecasting future sales, addressing seasonality, and forecasting for a specific forecast horizon. The Inventory Boss YouTube Training Series is designed to promote “best practices” training for ecommerce sellers who struggle to properly manage their inventory.

"The three-period weighted moving average is a terrific tool for ecommerce sellers," said Michael Weir, CPIM, founder of Inventory Boss. "We are excited announce the release of this new training video, teaching ecommerce sellers how to use this powerful forecasting technique that has been used by professional inventory managers for over 100 years. With the right knowledge and tools, ecommerce sellers can gain a significant competitive advantage and maximize their profits by balancing their business."

The new training video explains the proper implementation of the three-period weighted moving average. Sellers will learn how to assign varying weights to different time periods within their sales data, enabling them to capture trends more effectively and reduce some of the lagging effects that can plague other forecasting methods. In fact, the topic of Lagging and Error Correction in forecasting future demand is the subject of a future video that Inventory Boss will be posting in this series.

Epilon, LLC is also pleased to announce the launch of the Inventory Boss training program on August 25, 2023. This comprehensive program combines the online inventory management training course with a state-of-the-art software solution, which will teach and implement the best practices of inventory management, allowing ecommerce sellers to excel in inventory management across multiple channels. A subscription to the Inventory Boss training program provides sellers with access to the entire course, complete with spreadsheet examples and a multi-channel inventory management software solution specifically designed for the ecommerce business.

During the initial launch period, Inventory Boss will offer a 30-day trial of the full training course and software solution for $10. After the trial period, sellers can continue their subscription at $99/month, gaining access to a comprehensive inventory management software solution.

Epilon, LLC and Inventory Boss help ecommerce sellers gain a “best practices” level of competence for managing inventory by providing advanced training and software solutions. Led by Michael Weir, an ecommerce expert with a background in finance and complex litigation, Inventory Boss is currently the only inventory management training course designed specifically for the ecommerce seller.



