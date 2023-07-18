Submit Release
Danaher (DHR) Faces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit: Johnson Fistel Encourages Investors with Losses Exceeding $100,000 to Seek Representation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP, a shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Danaher Corporation ("Danaher" or the "Company") (NYSE: DHR) investors who acquired securities between April 21, 2022, and April 24, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period"). If you are a shareholder who incurred losses during this period, you have until September 15, 2023, to move the court to become a lead plaintiff in this action.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) as the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic subsided, revenue growth associated with Danaher's COVID-19-related businesses was declining; (ii) contrary to the Company's prior representations to investors, revenues associated with Danaher's non-COVID-19-related businesses were insufficient to compensate for the foregoing negative trend; (iii) accordingly, Danaher overstated the Company's ability to sustain the growth it had experienced in 2020 and 2021; (iv) as a result, it was unlikely that Danaher would be able to meet its 2023 revenue forecasts; and (v) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a shareholder rights law firm representing individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information, visit their website http://www.johnsonfistel.com.

