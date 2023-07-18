Money Management International Announces 2023 Financial Literacy and Education in Communities (FLEC) Awards

Journalists and media professionals honored for their valuable contributions to community financial literacy at the local and national levels

/EIN News/ -- STAFFORD, Texas, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Money Management International (MMI), one of America’s largest nonprofit credit counseling and financial wellness organizations, is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2023 Financial Literacy and Education in Communities (FLEC) Awards.

“We are thankful for all journalists who work hard to share stories of financial education and empowerment to support communities across the country,” said Jim Triggs, President and CEO at MMI. “The MMI Financial Literacy and Education in Communities Award celebrates the efforts of a diverse group of professionals who are trusted in their trade and committed to reducing the barriers and stigma associated with debt in our country.”

Studies have consistently shown that the stigma of debt is a major barrier to seeking financial counseling, and timely interventions with credible, supportive solutions are critical for those facing financial difficulties.

Americans face economic challenges like rising interest rates, affordable housing, and student loan debt. Coverage of these issues, with context and real voices of people who have overcome debt, can help lower the barriers of stigma and shame for millions of others working to transform their financial futures.

Real people telling their stories of overcoming debt inspire others to take action.

MMI’s own proprietary research has demonstrated that local, trusted reporting in a regional market with former MMI clients who have overcome their own debt increases the number of people reaching out for help by as much as 10x over control markets.

“Our relationships with journalists are critical to reaching Americans struggling with debt,” said Thomas Nitzsche, Sr. Director of Media & Brand at MMI. “We are proud to honor credible reporters and media professionals who deliver actionable information and analysis to help people make informed decisions about their personal finances.”

The 2023 MMI FLEC Award recipients include:

National Excellence

Ellen Chang, The Street

Jessica Dickler, CNBC

Robin Hartill, The Penny Hoarder

Local Excellence

Caitlin Burchill, NBC Connecticut

Rachel DePompa, NBC12 Richmond

Mallory Sofastaii, WMAR Baltimore

Podcast Excellence

Joel Larsgaard and Matt Altmix, How to Money

About MMI

Money Management International (MMI), formerly Consumer Credit Counseling Service, is changing how America overcomes financial challenges. MMI helps create, restore, and maintain a life of financial wellness through empowered choices. For 65 years, our clients have achieved financial confidence through nonprofit programs that educate, motivate, and liberate. MMI inspires action by delivering expert professional guidance and timely solutions aligned with our client's goals. Experiencing a financial challenge? Find your solution 24/7 at 866.864.8995 and MoneyManagement.org.

About The FLEC Awards

MMI’s FLEC Awards were launched in 2021 to recognize outstanding contributions in consumer finance journalism. Honorees are selected by the senior leadership team at MMI based on the breadth, depth, and quality of reporting on financial wellness issues impacting communities at the local and national levels.

