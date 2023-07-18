Nutricosmetics Global Market to Grow Significantly at a CAGR of ~8% by 2028 | DelveInsight

The demand for nutricosmetics is being driven primarily by key factors such as rising demand for natural health and beauty products, growing awareness among the urban population about the use of nutricosmetics, and recent product launches and innovations in the nutricosmetics market growth during the forecast period of 2023–2028.

The demand for nutricosmetics is being driven primarily by key factors such as rising demand for natural health and beauty products, growing awareness among the urban population about the use of nutricosmetics, and recent product launches and innovations in the nutricosmetics market growth during the forecast period of 2023–2028.

DelveInsight’s Nutricosmetics Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading nutricosmetics companies’ market shares, challenges, nutricosmetics market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market nutricosmetics companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Nutricosmetics Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global nutricosmetics market during the forecast period.

Notable nutricosmetics companies such as Amway Corp., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Herbalife Nutrition, Symrise, Seppic, Nexira, Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc., Biova, Laboratorios de Formulaciones Avanzadas S.L., TOSLA Nutricosmetics, DSM, noVadiet S.A., kynd. life, Martinez Nieto S.A., and several others, are currently operating in the nutricosmetics market.

In October 2021, Seppic launched SEPITONE™, a natural ingredient, obtained from fermented wild bilberry extract, offering a unique richness in proanthocyanidins. Proanthocyanidins offer powerful protection against oxidative stress with beneficial effects on collagen, skin elasticity, and blood circulation.

In June 2021, the Natural and Non-Prescription Health Products Directive of Health Canada approved Biova's BiovaBIO supplement, for claiming new hair thickness BiovaBIO is a water-soluble egg membrane ingredient, and its supplementation may result in improvement in both hair thickness and skin tone after 8 weeks.

In March 2021, Nexira announced the launch of a new line of natural ingredients and botanical extracts for the nutricosmetics industry, under the NutriBeauty Range. The new line included formula ranges that addressed the main market segments – Glow & Beauty to provide antioxidant protection, correct imperfections, and improve the luminosity of the skin, Youth & Prevention for anti-aging effects such as skin firmness and elasticity as well as cellular regeneration, and Hair & Nails Care to strengthen tired hair and weak nails.

Nutricosmetics Overview

Nutricosmetics, also known as “beauty supplements,” are a growing category of products that aim to enhance the appearance and health of the skin, hair, and nails by providing essential nutrients from within the body. These supplements combine the fields of nutrition and cosmetics to offer a holistic approach to beauty and skincare. The concept behind nutricosmetics is based on the understanding that what we consume internally can have a significant impact on our external appearance. While traditional skincare products focus on topical treatments, nutricosmetics work from the inside out, nourishing the body with key nutrients to promote healthy skin, hair, and nails.





Nutricosmetics Market Insights

North America is estimated to represent the largest proportion of the global nutricosmetics market in 2023. The increasing food and pharmaceutical industry, cases of vitamin deficiencies, the growing end-user base for nutricosmetics due to increased awareness, and the growing geriatric population, among others in the region, will influence the growth of the nutricosmetics market in the region.

Furthermore, prominent market participants such as Amway, Herbalife Nutrition, and Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., among others, guarantee that their in-house and global client expectations are satisfied. As a result of the increased demand for nutricosmetics in the region, the North American nutricosmetics market will grow during the forecast period of 2023–2028.

Nutricosmetics Market Dynamics

The increased demand for natural health and beauty products derived from organic ingredients is one of the primary factors supporting the growth of the nutricosmetics market. There has been a tremendous movement in the choice of nutricosmetics over synthetic beauty products in recent years. The primary causes for this are cases of skin allergies, burning sensations, and incompatibility with specific skin types. With the emergence of such cases, heightened awareness has contributed to consumers’ comprehension and enjoyment of the relationship between health and natural products, resulting in increased demand for natural products and nutricosmetics. Along with the aforementioned factors, the increasing number of advancements in the nutricosmetics sector is likely to fuel the nutricosmetics market demand.

However, increased customer irritation due to long wait times, among other factors, may limit the growth of the nutricosmetics market.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2020–2028 Nutricosmetics Market CAGR ~8% Nutricosmetics Market Size by 2028 USD 11.9 Billion Key Nutricosmetics Companies Amway Corp., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Herbalife Nutrition, Symrise, Seppic, Nexira, Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc., Biova, Laboratorios de Formulaciones Avanzadas S.L., TOSLA Nutricosmetics, DSM, noVadiet S.A., kynd. life, Martinez Nieto S.A., among others

Nutricosmetics Market Assessment

Nutricosmetics Market Segmentation Nutricosmetics Market Segmentation By Product Type: Tablets and Capsules, Gummies, Powder, and Others Nutricosmetics Market Segmentation By Application: Skin, Hair, and Nails Nutricosmetics Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel: Online and Offline Nutricosmetics Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Nutricosmetics Market 7 Nutricosmetics Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Nutricosmetics Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

