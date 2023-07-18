So You Want To Be An Ag Pilot? Discover How To Make It In The Business

New Niche Non-Fiction From Palmetto Publishing

/EIN News/ -- Charleston, SC, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seasoned pilots can agree on one thing: becoming an Ag pilot is an interesting, exciting career path in the sky. But it’s not that easy to make it in the crop-dusting business.

Enter Rick McCord—a veteran pilot with over four decades of ag piloting under his belt and dozens of stories to tell to help young pilots decide for themselves if it’s the right choice.

“While it is a rewarding profession, it’s not always as fun as it appears. So how do we, as pilots, know if it’s the right choice?”

Riddled with real-world anecdotes and practical guidance on the various pitfalls and perks of piloting an agricultural aircraft, Rick’s book discusses topics such as pilot suitability, handling the demands of a small, rugged propeller plane, flying in inclement weather, safety protocols, and government regulations and standards.

For a memoir-esque how-to book on becoming an Ag pilot—from an author who sounds like a helpful mentor, not some stodgy teacher—pick up How to Succeed in the Agricultural Aerial Aviation Business. It’s the perfect companion read for commercial and private pilots.

How to Succeed in the Agricultural Aerial Aviation Business is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

With a background in farming, Rick McCord began his career as an agricultural pilot in 1986. He has also flown for Cape Central Aviation and Air Choice One at St. Louis Lambert. He received his certified flight instructors instrument license in 1994 and taught two of his sons Ricky McCord II and Caleb to fly. (Caleb went on to enroll in Ag Pilot school at Eagle Vista in Florida and enjoyed a brief Ag Pilot job before changing careers.) He recently obtained a life & health license and is writing Life Policies for fellow agricultural pilots. He lives with his wife Laurie.

