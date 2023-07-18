Nestled in California’s Coveted Napa Valley, the Ultimate Estate for Wine Enthusiasts to Auction via Concierge Auctions

3 acre Mediterranean-style compound in the Napa Valley Tons of windows bring in natural light and unbeatable views Separate guest house/pool house with private kitchen Abundant outdoor living spaces and amenities 360-views of Napa Valley

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This gorgeous, Mediterranean-style estate sits on a private three-acre compound with stunning views of the Napa Valley from nearly every room. Currently Listed for $5.295M, 1103 Brittany Lane is scheduled to auction next month with no reserve via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Pavi Micheli and Will Densberger of Engel & Volkers. Bidding will open 3 August and culminate on 15 August with starting bids expected between $1M–$3M. This rare piece of real estate will be available via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

The beautifully landscaped front walkway welcomes into the sun-drenched modern interior with warm wood and stone details. Wood beams accent the vaulted ceiling over the living area, and arched windows bring light in from the terrace. The kitchen has gourmet appliances and a expansive island, plus a wall of windows with hillside views. The versatile indoor living space seamlessly flows to the outdoors featuring a pool, bocce court, and tennis court. Soak in the sun on the beautiful paved terrace and dine al fresco with homemade pizza from the outdoor oven. This estate has four bedrooms and a separate game house and guest house. With all this space, there’s plenty of room to relax and entertain. This estate was made for true luxury living in the heart of California’s wine country.

St. Helena is a world-class destination in the heart of Napa Valley, featuring landmark wineries, unique galleries and locally owned boutiques, and abundant dining options. Spend days exploring the region’s rich history, taste some of the best wines in the world, such as the Napa Valley Reserve Vineyards, and end the day with a delicious meal from local produce created by some of the world’s most talented chefs at one of the Michelin Star Restaurants. For more active pursuits, the nearby state parks and trails offer rugged mountain views, beautiful lakes, and stunning redwood trees. Andthe Napa River offers boating, kayaking, and fishing. This iconic town truly has it all—with premier championship golf courses, luxurious spas, culinary adventures, and arts and entertainment. There’s no wrong way to enjoy the Napa Valley.

1103 Brittany Lane is available Saturday–Sunday 1–4 PM and by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in the funding towards a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 36 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.