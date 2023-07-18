NEXT Life Sciences Announces Dr. Charles Carignan as Chief Medical Officer and Cindy Domecus as Chief Regulatory Advisor

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NEXT Life Sciences, the team developing Plan A™, a long-lasting, reversible contraceptive for men, announced today its appointment of Dr. Charles Carignan as its Chief Medical Officer and its new Chief Regulatory Advisor, Cindy Domecus, R.A.C.

“At NEXT we’re thrilled to be bringing on high-caliber leaders in the field of men’s contraception," said L.R. Fox, Chief Executive Officer of NEXT Life Sciences. “Dr. Carignan shares our vision of making the promise of a long-lasting male contraceptive finally a reality. With his addition, alongside our new Chief Regulatory Advisor, NEXT is gearing up for the next major phase of development for Plan A™.”

In his role as Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Carignan will lead Plan A™’s clinical trials and provide medical and clinical oversight to NEXT’s team of scientists and researchers.

Dr. Carignan brings with him extensive medical expertise, having served on committees of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the World Health Organization, the United Nations, and the U.S. Agency for International Development. Additionally, he has led multiple successful corporations, serving as the founding president and CEO of NinePoint Medical, President and CEO of BionX Medical, and CEO of SoniVie Inc., and currently serves as the Executive Chairman of Cairdac and SamanTree Medical. He was also previously Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Novasys Medical, Chief Medical Officer of Endosurgery at Boston Scientific, and Vice President of Clinical Research and Medical Affairs at Conceptus, Inc. Training in general surgery at Columbia-Presbyterian Medical Center, Dr. Carignan continues to conduct physical training worldwide promoting the advancement of medical techniques and technology.

NEXT has also brought on Cindy Domecus, R.A.C. as Chief Regulatory Advisor to guide the company as it navigates the FDA approval process through clinical trials and ultimately to market. Domecus brings a strong background in both contraception and implantable medical devices, with over 35 years in the medical device industry, having served in both Regulatory Affairs and Clinical Research executive management positions since 1994. Domecus served in executive roles in Regulatory Affairs and Clinical Research for Conceptus, Inc. and Kyphon Inc., and in management roles in Regulatory Affairs for Systemix and Collagen Corporation. She was selected by the FDA to serve as the Industry Representative to the OB/GYN Devices panel, where she served a six-year term. Her experience and leadership have resulted in successful PMA, De Novo, 510(k), Breakthrough Device Designation, IDE, Pre-Submission and regulatory compliance efforts.

“This is an exciting time for Plan A™,” said NEXT CEO L.R. Fox. “With the demand for male contraceptives increasing, a priced equity funding round well underway, and the leading minds in male birth control options joining our team, we’re thrilled at the opportunity in front of us to finally move into clinical trials to make the promise of long-lasting, non-hormonal reversible male contraception a reality.”



About NEXT Life Sciences

NEXT Life Sciences, Inc. (NEXT) is a medical device company striving to transform lives through the development of its lead program, Plan A™, designed to provide a non-hormonal, long-lasting, and reversible contraceptive solution for men. NEXT’s executive management team and board members have a proven track record of leadership across early-stage research, product development, and global commercialization, having served in leadership roles at successful medical device and contraceptive companies that developed and launched products that achieved iconic status. For more information, visit https://www.nextlifesciences.org/ and https://www.planaformen.com/.

Disclaimer

All forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Statements within this document have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Plan A™ is currently not approved by FDA for commercial distribution.

