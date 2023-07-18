Forecasting Sales Trends: A New Training Video for Ecommerce Sellers by Michael Weir, Founder of The Inventory Boss

Inventory Management for Ecommerce Sellers - Forecasting Future Demand

Michael Weir, of Inventory Boss, announces the release of the video, "Forecasting Future Sales Demand." Training for ecommerce sellers in inventory management.

COEUR D ALENE, ID, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Epilon, LLC is pleased to announce their latest training video to unveil "Forecasting Future Sales Trends with the Simple Moving Average,” the third video in an educational series designed to equip ecommerce sellers with advanced techniques for accurate sales forecasting and inventory management. Presented by Michael Weir, CPIM, Founder of Inventory Boss, this video is now available on their YouTube channel.

In today's competitive ecommerce landscape, understanding sales trends and accurately forecasting future demand is an important “best practices” skillset for the ecommerce business owner. "Forecasting Future Sales Trends with the Simple Moving Average,” guides ecommerce sellers on a journey into the world of data-driven inventory management, enabling them to make informed decisions that preserve their business capital, while simultaneously keeping the proper amount of inventory in stock.

Michael Weir, CPIM, Founder of Inventory Boss, explains, "Analyzing historical sales data and forecasting future sales demand are crucial for ecommerce success, especially in this current competitive business environment. The 3-Period Simple Moving Average is the starting point for sellers to identify trends and optimize their inventory management strategies."

Through this new training video, ecommerce sellers will gain a comprehensive understanding of the 3-Period Simple Moving Average and its significance in sales trend analysis. Michael Weir demonstrates practical techniques and mathematical concepts that enable sellers to leverage historical sales data, identify patterns, and make sales projections.

Epilon, LLC is also pleased to announce the launch of the Inventory Boss training program on August 25, 2023. This comprehensive program combines the online inventory management training course and advanced software solution, which will teach and implement the best practices of inventory management, allowing ecommerce sellers to excel in inventory management across multiple channels.

A subscription to the Inventory Boss training program provides sellers with access to the entire training course, complete with spreadsheet examples and a multi-channel inventory management software solution specifically designed for the ecommerce business.

During the initial launch period, Inventory Boss will offer a 30-day trial of the full training course and software solution for $10. After the trial period, sellers can continue their subscription at $99/month, gaining access to a comprehensive inventory management software solution.

Epilon, LLC and Inventory Boss help ecommerce sellers gain a “best practices” level of competence for managing inventory by providing advanced training and software solutions. Led by Michael Weir, an ecommerce expert with a background in finance and complex litigation, Inventory Boss is currently the only inventory management training course designed specifically for the ecommerce seller.



