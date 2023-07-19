E. Alan Fleischauer shares fresh perspectives on the importance of planning ahead, enjoying life before retirement
Discover Reconfigurement™: A transformative guide to reconfiguring your life, career, and financial future. Don't miss it!MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned author E. Alan Fleischauer has unveiled his latest book, Reconfigurement™, a transformative guide that tackles the pressing issue of career dissatisfaction and offers a path towards personal and financial fulfillment.
In a world where a staggering 70% of Americans feel unfulfilled in their work, Reconfigurement™ provides a fresh perspective on reconfiguring one's life and targeting a job that brings joy and satisfaction. Fleischauer's expertise as a Certified Financial Planner, coupled with his wit and wisdom, creates a unique and engaging reading experience.
At the heart of Reconfigurement™ is a chapter dedicated to career testing. Fleischauer provides insightful feedback on each of the 12 exams, helping readers gain valuable insights into their strengths and interests. With this knowledge, individuals can make informed decisions about their career paths, setting themselves up for success and personal fulfillment.
Beyond career testing, Reconfigurement™ covers a wide range of essential topics in a short and entertaining format. Fleischauer's expertise shines through as he offers advice on planning ahead for financial security and retirement. His financial designations, including Certified Financial Planner, provide a solid foundation for readers seeking to navigate the complex world of personal finance.
E. Alan Fleischauer's literary prowess extends beyond financial expertise. As an award-winning poet and author, he brings a unique flair to Reconfigurement™, presenting complex concepts in an approachable and enjoyable manner. His previous work, the Amazon bestseller Just Die, received the Paranormal First Prize from the Chanticleer International Book Awards, solidifying his reputation as a captivating storyteller.
Reconfigurement™ is now available for readers in the United States and Canada. To learn more about E. Alan Fleischauer and his published works, visit www.ealanfleischauer.com.
With widespread resignations and a growing desire for career fulfillment, Reconfigurement™ is a timely and indispensable resource. By picking up a copy of this enlightening book, readers will gain the tools and inspiration needed to reimagine their lives, find enjoyable careers, and achieve financial and retirement success. Don't miss the opportunity to embark on a transformative journey with E. Alan Fleischauer's Reconfigurement™.
Atticus Publishing LLC
Atticus Publishing LLC
+1 888-800-1803
email us here
E. Alan Fleischauer with Logan Crawford on the Spotlight Network TV