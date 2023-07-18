Intraoral Scanners Market: Will it Surge to $4,775.36 Million by 2030?

USA, UK, Singapore Intraoral Scanners Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The intraoral scanners market experienced significant growth in recent years and is expected to continue expanding in the future. In 2020, the market size for intraoral scanners reached an impressive $834.63 million. Analysts project that by 2030, the market will soar to an estimated value of $4,775.36 million, reflecting a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Intraoral scanners (IOS) have revolutionized the field of dentistry by providing a more efficient and accurate method for capturing direct optical impressions. These devices utilize a light source projected onto the object being scanned, such as dental arches, prepared teeth, and implant scanbodies. The imaging sensors capture detailed images of the dentogingival tissues, which are then processed by specialized scanning software.

The scanning software takes the captured images and generates point clouds, which are a collection of data points that represent the surface of the scanned object. These point clouds are further processed by the software, which triangulates them to create a precise and detailed 3D surface model. This 3D model provides orthodontists with a comprehensive view of the teeth and soft tissue within the intraoral areas.

Key Market Players

1. 3𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐀/𝐒

2. 𝐀𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.

3. 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐫 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐍𝐕

4. 𝐃𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐲𝐬3𝐃 𝐋𝐭𝐝.

5. 𝐃𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐖𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜.

6. 𝐃𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬𝐩𝐥𝐲 𝐒𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐚 𝐈𝐧𝐜.

7. 𝐄𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

8. 𝐆𝐮𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐋𝐚𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐚 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐂𝐨. 𝐋𝐭𝐝.

9. 𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

10. 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐜𝐚 𝐎𝐘

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐝𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞, 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡. 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐚 𝐛𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐝𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥:

𝐁𝐲 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝:

1. Cadent iTero: Cadent iTero is a prominent brand in the intraoral scanners market, offering advanced scanning technology and software solutions for dental professionals.

2. 3M ESPE Lava COS: 3M ESPE Lava COS is another well-known brand that provides intraoral scanning solutions. Their scanners are designed to capture high-quality digital impressions for accurate dental restorations.

3. CEREC: CEREC, which stands for Chairside Economical Restoration of Esthetic Ceramics, offers intraoral scanners and CAD/CAM systems for same-day dental restorations.

4. E4D: E4D is a brand that specializes in CAD/CAM systems, including intraoral scanners, to streamline the dental restorative process.

5. TRIOS: TRIOS is a leading brand known for its intraoral scanners that provide highly accurate digital impressions for orthodontic and restorative treatments.

6. CS: CS (Carestream Dental) offers a range of intraoral scanners that enable dentists to capture precise digital impressions for various dental applications.

7. I Series: The I Series refers to intraoral scanners developed by various manufacturers, offering innovative features and technologies to enhance dental imaging and treatment planning.

8. Others: This category includes intraoral scanners from other brands not specifically mentioned above, which also contribute to the overall market.

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫:

1. Hospitals: Intraoral scanners are utilized in hospitals for various dental procedures and treatments, ensuring accurate and efficient digital impressions for better patient care.

2. Dental Clinics: Dental clinics form a significant portion of the end users in the intraoral scanners market. These scanners are employed by dentists and orthodontists to capture detailed images of patients' teeth and soft tissue for diagnosis, treatment planning, and creating dental restorations.

3. Others: Besides hospitals and dental clinics, there may be other end users in the market, such as dental laboratories and research institutions, who utilize intraoral scanners for their specific needs.

