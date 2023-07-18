Inventory Management for Ecommerce Sellers: The Advanced Reorder Point Video by Michael Weir, Founder of Inventory Boss

Calculating the Advanced Reorder Point Forecasting Future Sales Demand - You Must Know Your Numbers

COEUR D ALENE, ID, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Epilon, LLC is excited to announce the release of a new training video titled "The Reorder Point (Advanced)" on the Inventory Boss YouTube channel. Inventory Boss, a comprehensive online training system for ecommerce sellers, is designed to teach sellers the fundamental and advanced techniques of managing inventory. The release of this new video is the second in the series of inventory management training videos for ecommerce entrepreneurs to optimize their inventory management practices.

In the video, Michael Weir, CPIM, founder of Inventory Boss and a highly experienced ecommerce seller, shares valuable insights on the advanced reorder point. Weir explains how the advanced reorder point formula goes beyond the basics and incorporates the concept of service level. By balancing the probability of running out of stock with the level of willingness to maintain inventory during the lead time, ecommerce sellers can make informed decisions that maximize profitability and ensure customer satisfaction.

According to Weir, "The advanced reorder point is the best formula for ecommerce sellers to use for their bestselling products. It allows businesses to strike the perfect balance between inventory costs and meeting customer demands. By considering factors such as safety stock, average daily demand, and lead time, sellers can make data-driven decisions that optimize their supply chain and minimize stockouts.."

The advanced reorder point video provides step-by-step guidance on implementing this advanced inventory management strategy. It also highlights the significance of service level and introduces a service factor table that simplifies the calculation process. With this newfound knowledge, ecommerce sellers can determine the optimal reorder point for their bestselling anchor products, ensuring a seamless supply chain and increased profitability.

Epilon, LLC is set to launch the Inventory Boss training program on August 25, 2023. This comprehensive program combines the online training course with a state-of-the-art software solution, which will teach and implement the best practices of inventory management, allowing ecommerce sellers to excel in inventory management across multiple channels. A subscription to the Inventory Boss training program provides sellers with access to the entire course, complete with spreadsheet examples and expert guidance from Michael Weir.

During the initial launch period, Inventory Boss will offer a 30-day trial of the full training course and software solution for $10. After the trial period, sellers can continue their subscription at $99/month, gaining access to a comprehensive inventory management software solution designed specifically for ecommerce sellers.

Epilon, LLC and Inventory Boss help ecommerce sellers gain a “best practices” level of competence for managing inventory by providing advanced training and software solutions. Led by Michael Weir, an ecommerce expert with a background in finance and complex litigation, Inventory Boss is currently the only inventory management training course designed specifically for the ecommerce seller.

Epilon, LLC is a leading provider of ecommerce inventory management solutions, offering training programs and software solutions to help sellers succeed in the dynamic ecommerce industry. Through their flagship product, Inventory Boss, Epilon, LLC provides training in inventory management "best practices", which provides ecommerce sellers with the knowledge and tools to optimize their inventory management practices to better balance their business and retain additional profits from their current business operations.

