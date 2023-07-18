Joel DiSalvo Named General Manager of Aeronet Houston
Aeronet promotes from within to lead newer Texas operation.HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Joel DiSalvo has been elevated to be the new General Manager of Aeronet’s Houston station. Mr. DiSalvo previously held the position of Operations Manager.
Mr. DiSalvo arrived at Aeronet in October of 2022, and has already made an impact at the station. He previously held Logistics Manager positions with Pentagon Freight Services and Aries Worldwide Logistics. In addition to his operations knowledge, Mr. DiSalvo is experienced in trade compliance and global logistics.
Mr. DiSalvo spent four years in the U.S. Air Force, where he advanced to the rank of Senior Airman (E-4) and KC-10 Crew Chief.
Aeronet Houston opened in 2021, but relocated to a larger facility at the beginning of this year. Its 152,000 square foot warehouse not only provides them with the capacity to continue grow business in that area, but also provides plenty of space for eCommerce fulfillment and distribution services.
About Aeronet Worldwide:
Since 1982, Aeronet has been a family-owned company dedicated to providing the very best in global logistics solutions and freight services. With associates and partners connected to every major airport and seaport throughout the world, Aeronet is fully capable to handle your cargo and Make It Happen One Shipment at a Time®. Visit Aeronet.com for more information.
Kevin Mautino
Aeronet Worldwide
+1 949-474-3000
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn