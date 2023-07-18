NP Digital Releases the Top Paid Media Trends of 2023 Report

Paid Media Fast Forward Report Reveals Paid Media Trends for the Remainder of The Year

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NP Digital, a leader in end-to-end performance marketing, has released its findings on the fast-surging trends in paid media this year. The Paid Media Fast Forward report compiles insights from industry experts and marketing professionals to predict the standout tactics and approaches paid marketers will embrace in the coming months.

NP Digital conducted the study of 1,000 marketers to understand paid marketers' propensity toward experimentation with new formats, tools, and budget decisions amid a slew of platform and policy changes. It also provides expert commentary from paid media specialists at NP Digital on driving maximum return from new paid media techniques and data integrations.

“As with most industries trends tend to evolve over time; when you’re working with paid media it occurs a lot more rapidly with near-constant technology and consumer landscape shifts,” said Mike Gullaksen, CEO of NP Digital. “This year we’ve already seen the strong emergence of AI and tightening consumer privacy expectations, and with this report we can help marketers navigate new tactics for the holiday season ahead.”

Standout trends and findings in the report:

58% of marketers express strong interest in using paid ads for chat-based search tools.

78% of marketers that have used AI for copy or creative optimization in the last 3 months agree that the time and money invested was worth it.

82% of marketers plan to try new paid tactics for Black Friday and Cyber Monday campaigns.

From leaning more on first-party data to targeting consumers with expanded audiences, the paid media trends of 2023 continue to bring forth new ways to connect with consumers and drive revenue.

“Top performing ads continue to be the ones that incorporate bold, fun, and memorable messages along with unique value propositions. We see that through line with each of these emerging paid media trends across the various new formats, placements and uses of data,” said Eddie Yoon, Sr. Director of User Acquisition at NP Digital.

To learn more about NP Digital’s 2023 Paid Media Fast Forward visit neilpatel.com/blog/paid-media-trends. High-res data visualizations are available for download here.

