EVA Coated Film Market to Surpass US$ 390.6 Million by 2033, Driven by Increasing Demand for Sustainable Packaging - Future Market Insights, Inc.Report

The recent study by FMI showed that the EVA-coated film market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for sustainable packaging and various other factors that enhance its appeal in the market. Furthermore, the study also says that the increasing presence of the industrial sector is driving the demand for EVA-coated film.

A paradigm shift in e-commerce is a game-changing example of an easy and convenient packaging trend. Online internet shopping provides efficiency and the comfort of comparison, real-time updates of new products, discount offers, and exclusive deals. The packaging industry is revolving according to recent business and market trends. E-commerce, sustainable packaging, and digital platforms are the prime factors influencing the EVA-coated film market.

The EVA-coated film protects the product from damage and environmental influences, which helps in the logistics and transportation of products through e-commerce. The excessive use of the internet and smartphone, buying decisions based on the visual appeal on screen, easy payment modes and quick, fast, and safe delivery of the products, timely availability, and innovation all lead to augment the demand for EVA coated film during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from EVA Coated Film Market

The EVA-coated film industry in China is predicted to reach US$ 50.8 million by 2033, increasing at a 5.7% CAGR.

The EVA-coated film industry in the United Kingdom is estimated to reach a market share of US$ 38.5 million, expanding at a CAGR of 6.3% by 2033.

With a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2033, the specialty film segment is expected to dominate the EVA-coated film industry.

With a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2033, the food and beverage industry is expected to dominate the EVA-coated film industry.

Rapidly Growing Industrial Sector is Fuelling Demand for EVA Coated Film

EVA-coated films are widely in various end-use industries such as electrical, and electronics, automotive, packaging, building & construction, and other industrial applications. As a result of their properties, these provide tamper evidence, keeping the packaging intact.

The automotive and electronic industry is expected to witness tremendous growth over the next few years. Initiatives taken by governments of several nations for the expansion of energy generation and other industrial development projects are also expected to fuel the demand for EVA-coated films.

Sustainable & Recyclable Revolution will Enhance EVA Coated Film Market

Governments across the globe are working on regulations for manufacturers to adopt eco-friendly manufacturing processes and to provide a less harmful product to the environment. For instance, according to the European Commission's eco-design directive, the European government aims to reduce the environmental impact of products, including life-cycle energy consumption, by providing manufacturers with rules for the design of eco-friendly and energy-related products. Owing to environmental regulations related to the disposal of plastic waste, it created awareness among consumers and has resulted in the manufacturing of biodegradable packaging products. This is expected to boost the EVA coated film market in the long run.

Competitive Landscape of Top Companies in the EVA-Coated Film Industry:

The following are the top companies in the industry:

Jindal Poly Films Cosmo Films Ltd. Easter Industries SHANGHAI CN FILMS COMPANY Shijiazhuang dado Packaging Materials Co. Flex Films Polyplex



Segmentation Analysis of the EVA Coated Film Market

By Film Type:

Heat Sealable Films

Laminating Films

Specialty Films



By Application:

Packaging, Laminates

Labels

Tapes

Others (Solar Panel, etc.)

By End Use:

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Construction

Others (Energy, Textiles, Cosmetics, Agriculture, etc.)

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

The Middle East & Africa



