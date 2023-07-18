LambdaTest partners with testRigor to empower businesses to do end-to-end automation testing on one integrated platform

Using LambdaTest and testRigor’s combined solution, businesses can write and execute tests on one integrated platform

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco , July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LambdaTest, a unified enterprise test execution platform, today announced a partnership with testRigor, the human emulator-for-testing company. Through this collaboration, development teams will be able to write and execute tests on one integrated platform. Using testRigor, testers will be able to write end-to-end UI tests quickly, and can also create, edit, and update tests of any complexity. With LambdaTest’s integration, development teams can now easily run the created tests across 3000+ combinations of browsers, real devices, and operating systems thereby ensuring enhanced omnichannel digital experience for their customers.

“This will help our customers to get on the new level of convenience and ease of creating automated tests that run on all devices and browsers,” said Artem Golubev, CEO, testRigor.

“We are thrilled to partner with testRigor. Development teams have a hard time switching between various tools to effectively test and debug their applications. With this partnership, developers and testers can have a frictionless experience on one integrated platform that seamlessly does the heavy lifting for them. Teams can now effortlessly write and run tests thereby saving time and ensuring a high-quality digital experience for end users,” said Maneesh Sharma, COO, LambdaTest.



About testRigor



testRigor is the leading human tester emulator company that allows anyone who reads and writes English to create automated test cases using Generative AI with ease before or after engineering is done with writing the code. testRigor provides a scalable and secure way of building test automation for your team:



Eliminate Testing

With Specification-Driven Development you can now involve your product managers to build executable specifications before the functionality is built by developers eliminating the test automation step from your SDLC.



Empower Manual Testers to Build Test Automation

Anyone with or without technical skills will be able to build test automation



Spend 200X Less Time on Test Maintenance

testRigor almost completely eliminated test maintenance because it does not rely on details of implementation. Your end-to-end tests are not stable enough to be run as a gate-check in CD.



AI-Based Test Generation

Let Generative AI models generate test steps for you increasing the speed of test development. Speed up at least 20X compared to Selenium.

For more information, please visit us at https://testrigor.com/



About LambdaTest



LambdaTest is an AI-powered unified enterprise test execution cloud platform that helps businesses drastically reduce time to market through faster test execution, ensuring quality releases and accelerated digital transformation. Over 10,000+ enterprise customers and 2+ million users across 130+ countries rely on LambdaTest for their testing needs.



● Browser & App Testing Cloud allows users to run both manual and automated tests of web and mobile apps across 3000+ different browsers, real devices, and operating system environments.

● HyperExecute helps customers run and orchestrate test grids in the cloud for any framework and programming language at blazing-fast speeds to cut down on quality test time, helping developers build software faster.



For more information, please visit, https://www.lambdatest.com



LambdaTest press office: press@lambdatest.com