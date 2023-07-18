Global High Resistivity Silicon Wafers Market to Grow at an 8% CAGR from 2023 to 2031, Reaching US$ 363.2 million: TMR Report

Incorporation of advanced electronics in automobiles and Increasing demand for power electronics in various sectors is expected to drive market growth

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global high resistivity silicon wafers market is anticipated to grow at 8% CAGR from 2023 to 2031. A market valuation of US$ 363.2 million is expected by end of the forecast period. Power electronics plays a crucial role in enhancing energy efficiency across diverse industries.



The use of high resistivity silicon wafers allows the production of power devices with reduced leakage currents and power losses, leading to enhanced energy conversion and utilization. Consequently, the growing demand for power electronics is projected to enhance the market revenue of high resistivity silicon wafers in the forecast period.

The burgeoning demand for power electronics in sectors such as automotive, renewable energy, and industrial automation is propelling the requirement for high resistivity silicon wafers. These wafers enable effective management and control of power, leading to improved device performance.

The global shift towards electric vehicles is also contributing to the surge in demand for power electronic components. High resistivity silicon materials facilitate the manufacturing of high-voltage and high-power devices utilized in electric vehicle powertrains, charging infrastructure, and energy storage systems.

The increasing demand for optoelectronics devices, driven by their high-speed data transmission and communication capabilities, is fueling the usage of high resistivity silicon wafers.

Optoelectronic components are crucial for fiber optic networks, long-distance data transmission, and high-quality displays in consumer electronics. Additionally, the growth of AR/VR devices, wearable gadgets, and advancements in technology further contribute to the demand for high resistivity silicon wafers.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 182.3 Mn Estimated Value US$ 363.2 Mn Growth Rate - CAGR 8.1% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 161 Pages Market Segmentation By Type, Production Technology, Wafer Diameter, Application, End-use Industry Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered GlobalWafers Co., Ltd., NOVA Electronic Materials, LLC., Okmetic, Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd, Siltronic AG, Sil'tronix Silicon Technologies, Soitec, SUMCO CORPORATION, Wafer Works Corporation

Key Takeaways from the Market Report

The global high resistivity silicon wafers market is expected to be worth US$ 196.81 million as of 2023.

From 2023 to 2031, the market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 8 %.

By type, polished wafers are expected to dominate the market, with a market share of 37.2% in 2023 while growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

By production technology, CZ is expected to lead the market in 2023, while growing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period.

As per TMR projections, the demand for high-resistivity silicon wafers in China is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% throughout the forecast period.



High Resistivity Silicon Wafers Market: Growth Drivers & Trends

The increasing popularity of smartphones, tablets, wearables, and other consumer electronics devices is expected to drive the demand for high resistivity silicon wafers during the forecast period.

The automotive industry's transition to electric vehicles and the incorporation of advanced electronics in automobiles have surged the demand for high resistivity silicon wafers across multiple applications.

Rapid IoT expansion fuels demand for high resistivity silicon wafers due to their need for reliable insulation properties.

The growing emphasis on renewable energy sources and the consequent rise in solar panel installations act as a market growth driver for high resistivity silicon wafers. These wafers are in demand for solar cell production.

High Resistivity Silicon Wafers Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global landscape with 46.4% share in 2023. The market in this region is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to be fueled by the increasing demand for electronic device manufacturing. This has led to a rise in applications of high resistivity silicon wafers in the region, driven by the growing demand for consumer electronics devices and increased investment in advanced technologies.

The North American market for high resistivity silicon wafers is expected to experience steady growth with a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the region's prominent semiconductor companies and research institutions. The strong focus on technological advancements is driving market expansion in North America.

The growth of emerging sectors like power electronics, autonomous vehicles, and Internet of Things (IoT) is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the regional market during the forecast period.

High Resistivity Silicon Wafers Market: Prominent Players

The global market for high resistivity silicon wafers is characterized by several regional and global entities. Some key high resistivity silicon wafers providers profiled by TMR include:

GlobalWafers Co., Ltd.

NOVA Electronic Materials, LLC.

Okmetic

Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd

Siltronic AG

Sil'tronix Silicon Technologies

Soitec

SUMCO CORPORATION

Wafer Works Corporation

Prominent developments in the high resistivity silicon wafers market domain by key players are as follows:

University Wafer, Inc. expanded its product line in June 2023 by introducing Intrinsic Float Zone (FZ) Silicon Wafers. These wafers, with a resistivity above 20,000 ohm-cm, are specially designed for electrically non-conductive Boron-Doped Diamond (BDD) membranes.

In September 2022, Okmetic introduced an engineered ultra-high resistivity wafer, a top-quality silicon substrate, specifically designed for RF filters and devices.

High Resistivity Silicon Wafers Market- Key Segments

Type Polished Wafers Annealed Wafers Silicon-on-insulator Wafers Others (Epitaxial Wafers, Junction Isolated Wafers, etc.)

Production Technology CZ FZ Others (MCz, A-MCz, etc.)

Wafer Diameter Up to 100 mm 100 mm - 150 mm 150 mm - 200 mm 200 mm - 300 mm Above 300 mm

Application Sensors MEMS Devices RF Devices ICs Logic Devices Memory Others (RF Filters, Power Semiconductors, etc.)

End-use Industry Aerospace and Defense Automotive Electronics and Semiconductor Industrial IT and Telecommunication Others (Healthcare, Oil and Gas, etc.)

Regions Covered



North America

Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa





